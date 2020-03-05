Bobbie Holland
Bobbie Jean Holland, 60, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born March 30, 1959, the daughter of the late Wilson Hughes and the late Nancy Holland Campbell. She was a homemaker. She loved cooking for everyone, family gatherings and visiting with family in Illinois and New Jersey. She loved to watch reruns of Law and Order, CSI, and fixer upper or cooking shows. She enjoyed all kinds of music from country to rock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, Woolery Campbell; one brother, Bill Holland; and beloved pet, Daisey.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Daniel Holland; one daughter, Nancy Clark (Israel); one son, Jerry Gibson Jr. (Elizabeth); two sisters, Sally Campbell (Ray), Wanda Holland (George); seven brothers, Lawrence Campbell (Jessica), Michael Hughes, James Luther Hughes, Johnny Hughes, Daniel Hughes (Brenda), Tony Hughes (Dona) and Wilson Jr. Hughes (Belinda); two sisters, Sally Campbell (Ray Comer) and Wanda Holland (George); five grandchildren, James Gibson (Katy Adams), Marissa Gibson (Victor Jewell), Kendra Brenbarger (Adam Jobst), Bethany Hologa (Chris Hologa) & Zita Buiting (Andy Shute); six great grandchildren, Payson, Nala, Malachi, Atlas, Aries & Zaylee; father and mother-in-law, Minor and Shirley Holland; brother-in-law: BJ Holland (Jewlia); sisters-in-law: Heidi Walden (Mark) & Cheryl Hall; best friend, Becky Eversole and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronnie Johnson II
Ronnie Keith Johnson II, 35, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Louisville.
He was born July 13, 1984, the son of Ronnie Johnson and Susan Johnson (Bill Davis). He was a graduate of Hazard High School, Alice Lloyd College and Hazard Community & Technical College. He worked as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by six sisters, Gena Bowling, Angela Johnson, Julie Edwards, Rhonda Tackett, Stacie Bartley, Jessica Johnson; two brothers, Gerald Johnson, Bobby Barnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Melton
Larry Wade Melton, 44, of Busy, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hyden, July 28, 1975, the son of the late Larry Melton and the late Jerlene Collins Melton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Angela Napier and Rose Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Melvina Melton; daughter, Kaylee Grace Smith; two brothers, Michael Melton (Whitney), Christopher Melton (Kellie); three sisters, Sherry Griffie, Wanda Presley, Jessica Napier; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Frances Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Lee Miles
James Lee Miles, 66, of Hazard, dies Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charles Ed Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
Mirta Ratcliff
Mirta Dora Rios Ratcliff, 74, of Hazard, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born December 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Marcus Rios and the late Sixta Negron Rios. She was so full of life and lived it to the fullest. She lit up every room she walked into with her contagious smile, outgoing spirit and gift to bring joy in everyone she met. She had the ability to make everyone laugh with her backwards English and feisty vocabulary. She was a member of the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She taught classes at the 4H Perry County Extension Office. She loved her birthday club, quilting club, loved to cook, play golf and bowling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Julia, Felissa, Pilar, Luz, Christino and Amos; sister-in-law, Debbie Brock; mother-in-law, Zena Noble; best friends, Katherine and Jimmy Mongiardo; and special aunt and uncle, Minnie and Chalmer Henry.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Elmer B. Ratcliff; two daughters, Shyla Marie Ratcliff, Melissa Renee Ratcliff; three sisters, Alba Rios, Norma Rios, Thelma Rios; two brothers, Peter Rios, Johnny Rios (Crucita); two grandchildren, Isaac Lee Tuner and Taylor Hope Davies; five sisters-in-laws, Janis Ison (Amos), Patsy Fields (Arlis), Joan Ratcliff, Patricia Noble and Cissi Jones; beloved friends, Kathy, Voncel and Anika Thacker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Reynolds
Mary Ophia Reynolds, 79, formerly of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born February 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Fernado Sumner and the late Belle Colwell Chapman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rankin Reynolds; one daughter, Colettia Estep; and one sister, Martha Cagle.
She is survived by two daughters, Nina Kay Reynolds-Combs (Robert), Myletia Blythe; four grandchildren, Samantha N. Shepherd (Slade), Stephanie Slone (Terry), Faith Colwell, Casi Miniard (Jarad); two great grandchildren, Lucas and Declan Ray; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 with Greg Whitaker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Willie Wagers
Willie Wagers, 85, of Bulan, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born October 23, 1934, the son of the late Charlie Wagers and the late Bertha Hensley Wagers. He was a retired equipment operator for the county. For over 50 years he served as Pastor at Church of Lord Jesus at Hiner. He was also a member on the board at the Senior Citizens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Gail Combs; one son, Jake Wagers; one brother, Clay Wagers; and three sisters, Vickie, Betty and Barbara.
He is survived by his loving wife, Effie Wagers; one daughter, Judy Holland (Pete) of Bulan; five sons, Willie Wagers Jr. (Glenna) of Bulan, Charles Wagers (Kay) of Bulan, Steven Wagers (Sandra) of Viper, Johnny Wagers (Rhonda) of Dwarf, Jesse Paul Wagers (Cathy) of Bulan; one sister, Charlene Arms of Somerset; one brother, Boyd Wagers of Bulan; special friend, Maxine Baker; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Krouc Noble and Carlo White officiating. Burial will follow in the Hiner Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.