Tabitha Eversole
Tabitha Marie Eversole, 87, of Gays Creek, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Alfred McIntosh and the late Tennie West Smith. She was a retired cook for the Hazard ARH and a member of the County Line Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Eversole; one son, Ford Eversole; and one grandson, Joshua Eversole; and one brother, Isaac McIntosh.
She is survived by two daughters, Marie Napier of Rowdy, Maxine Stamper (Paul David) of Gays Creek; two sons, Elmer Eversole Jr. (Judy) of Gays Creek, Isaac Eversole of Grapevine; three sisters, Mary Jane Rice of Ind., Vesta Jett of Gays Creek, Isa McQueen of Hazard; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and Church family.
Funeral services were held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Teddy Bailey and Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5 at the Buckhorn Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Lena Sebastian
Lena Faye Sebastian, 77, of Combs, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 14, 1942, the daughter of the late Elbert Garrett and the late Laura Campbell Garrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sebastian Jr.; two sons, Dave and Ronnie Sebastian; one grandson, Johnny Michael Edwards, Jr; and four brothers, John Harrison, Roy Ray, Roger Eugene and Elbert Garrett.
She is survived by five daughters, Darlene Tremblay (Dan) of ME., Carolyn Edwards (Johnny) of Hazard, Lena Wooton (Dean) of Tenn., Polly Baker (Chris) of Hazard, Jennifer Day (Jessie) of Hazard; one son, Harvey Sebastian (Nicole) of Hazard; four sisters, Shirley Pratt (Mac) of Ind., Blanche Collins (Wilgus) of OH., Ruth Isaacs (Sid) of OH., Sally Collins of OH.; one brother, George E. Garrett (Helen); 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, October 7, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Daniel Robert Tremblay officiating. Burial followed in the Sebastian Family Cemetery, Breathitt County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffrey White
Jeffrey “Jip” White, 54, of Delphia, died Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He was born September 27, 1965, the son of Delcie Begley White and the late Dan Doy White.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy White; and three brothers-in-law, Anthony Dixon, Greg Stidham and Jeffrey Halcomb.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Delcie Coots (Dana) of Delphia, Mary Rhodes of Cornettsville; two sisters, Shelia Dixon of Totz and Michelle Stidham of Bonnyman; three brothers, Darrell White (Betty) of Delphia, Danny White (Barbara Halcomb) of Totz, Floyd White (Tina Gibson) of Delphia; two nephews, Josh and Jacob White; two nieces, Nicole Combs and Megan Dixon; six special grandchildren, Malorie, Aubrey, Issac, Mason, Zack and Breonna; and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, at the Stoney Fork Church with Darrell Caldwell officiating. Burial followed in the Whispering Pines Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Lillie White
Lillie Bell White, 68, of Busy, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 14, 1951, the daughter of the late John M Eversole and the late Carrie Colwell Eversole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert White; and one brother, Freddie Eversole.
She is survived by one daughter, Carrie Moore (Dewey) of Dublin, VA.; two sons, Eddie Spicer of Altro, James Spicer (Sandy) of Yerkes; four sisters, Altie Fields, Frances Sampsell, Mary Sampsell, Winnie Eversole; five brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, Adam, Harrison and Jimmy Eversole; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with William Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Williams
Michael Shawn Williams, 43, of Hazard, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, December 30, 1975, the son of Peggy Sue Williams Baker (Ken).
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Susan Minks Williams; one daughter, Andrea Nicole Williams of Vicco; one son, Austin Shawn Williams of Lotts Creek; one step son, Charles Joe Williams of Scuddy; two brothers, Justin Kenneth Baker of Vicco, Justin Isaac Baker of Vicco; two sisters, Jodi Brook, Kristi; special niece, Ashchia Baker; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at the Grace Missionary Church. Burial followed in the Raleigh Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.