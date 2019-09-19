Lillian Baker
Lillian Baker, 90, of Krypton, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at the Hardburly Baptist Church with Ernie Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
David Bowling
David Allen Bowling, 59, of Huntington, died Monday, July 30, 2018 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 3, at the Deal-Rice Funeral Home of Huntington. Deal-Rice Funeral Homes of Huntington.
Carrie Hensley
Carrie Hensley, 81, of Combs, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born October 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Rome Hensley and Mary Bell Neace Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Hensley and Johnny Spencer; three brothers, JD, Mitch and Arvil Hensley; and two sisters, Jewel Cole and Christine Deaton.
She is survived by one daughter, Patrician Hensley of Combs; two sons, Roy Hensley of Combs, Samuel Hensley Spencer of Combs; one sister, Rannie Patterson of Dayton, OH.; two brothers, William Jake Hensley (Barbara) of Dayton, OH, Franch Hensley of Dayton, OH.; three grandchildren, Garland Hamblin, Gary Hamblin, and Greg Hamblin; one great grandchild, Christian Hamblin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Roy Johnson and Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Neace-Miller Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Billie Pratt
Billie Faye Pratt, 79, of Hazard, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 16, at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Entombment followed at the Bethel Memorial Mausoleum, Hindman. Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services of Hindman.
Gary Sumner
Gary Lee Sumner, 70, of Crossville, Tenn., died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Nashville VA Medical Center.
He was born November 6, 1948, the son of the late Charlie Sumner and the late Elsie Perry Sumner. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired diesel mechanic for Cummins Diesel. He was a member of Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Bishop and Ronnie Sumner; and sister-in-law, Barbara Sumner.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Sumner; one daughter, Deanna Sumner Combs (Troy) of Big Creek; one son, Gary Donavan Sumner (Christa) of Sassafras; one brother, Mitchell Sumner (Ina) of Monticello; three sisters, Winona Maggard (Walter) of Louisville, Betty Combs (Bob) of Partridge, Anna Mae Whitaker (Linnis) of Viper; four grandchildren, Lyndci Combs Cornett (Justin), Robert Shane Combs, Mackenzie Sumner, Madison Sumner; one great grandchild, Rohan Zane Cornett; special in laws, Wilma, Pat, Louise, Shirley, Rex and Delane; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Lyndon Barger and Rev. Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV rites by Hazard Chapter 64
Betty Woods
Betty Sue Woods, 71, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born May 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Floyd Williams and the late Manda Lewis Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sim Woods.
She is survived by one daughter, Becky Messer (Arlie) of Hazard; one son, Danny Davidson (Lisa) of Hazard; four sisters, Barbara Hatton (Darrell) of Fla., Gail Caldwell of Leatherwood, Pat Williams of Hazard, Donna Moore (Ernie) of Hazard; five brothers, Floyd Williams, Jr. (Christine) of Barbourville, Howard Williams (Virginia) of Jeff, Harold Williams (Judy) of Hazard, Tom Williams (Beverly) of Barbourville, Eddie Williams of Hazard; special friend, Vickie Williams; four grandchildren, Megan, Arlie Wayne, Daniel and Aaron; two great grandchildren, Greenlee and Freya; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Scott Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in the Breckinridge Memorial Park, Leslie County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
