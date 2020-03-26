Irene Combs
Irene Combs, 71, died March 19, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Carles Clark and the late Oma Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Combs; brother, Raleigh Clark; sister, Justeen Clark. She was a member of the Happy Church of Christ and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Couch (Brian) of Happy, Jennifer Baker (Dexter) of Happy; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Gary Dixon officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Farler
Robert Farler, 93, of Viper, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 13, 1927, the son of the late William B Farler and the late Mary Fields Farler. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing in his free time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Danny Farler; special friend, Pearl Campbell; and a host of siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Farler; one daughter, Grace Jean Cole of Viper; one son, Stanley Farler (Nellie) of Prestonsburg; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Johnson
Gary Lane Johnson, 63, of Cornettsville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Smith’s Family Cemetery, Little Leatherwood with Jeff Slone officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Rev. Drew Martin
Rev. Drew Martin, 82, husband of Patty S. Sexton Martin, died Friday March 20, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
A native of Mousie, the son of the late Bill and Zelma Martin. After graduating from Hindman High School he attended and graduated from the United Electronics Lab. In 1970 he graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and later received his B.A. in religion from Cumberland College. He also studied at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Master of Divinity, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Masters in religion from the Lexington Theological Seminary. Drew started his ministering at the Jeff Baptist Church in Jeff, where he was ordained in 1968 and led that congregation from 1966-1971 and also from 1968 – 1977 he preached at the Big Creek Baptist Church, Hazard. After serving at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Carlisle, OH in 1977 he returned to the Big Creek Baptist church and served there until 1982, when he accepted the minister position at the Central Baptist Church, Paris, KY.
He was involved in several committees and organizations over the years, including, KBC Executive Board Member; Member of Missions and Church Service Committee, Evangelism Committee, Christian Life Committee, Long Range Planning Committee, Spiritual Preparation Chairman-Good News America Revivals, Cumberland College Church-College Relations Board member and Chairman, Director of Alumni and Public Relations-Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
He also owned and operated a TV repair shop in Knott County, was the Weather Man in the late 1970s until the early 1980s for TV station WYMT and also hosted a daily program on WKYH-TV called “The Good News Morning Worship Service and was a current member of the Central Baptist Church, Paris.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Martin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Brenda (Gary) Cook, Tracey (Amber) Martin, Michael Martin and Melinda Martin; six grandchildren, Wesley (Tabitha) Cook, Drew A. Martin, Cory Martin, Allenea (Kalop) Myers, Tyler Bryant and Sierra Martin; four great grandchildren, Lily, Camden, Kole and Haisley; one brother, Victory (Mary) Martin; one sister, Joyce (Darrell) Handshoe and several extended family and friends.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY by Jason Patrick. Private burial will take place at the Evergreen Memory Gardens, Paris, KY.
Pallbearers will be Tracey Martin, Michael Martin, Wes Cook, Tyler Bryant, Drew Martin and Cory Martin.
The family has elected to hold a private service and burial for immediate family only in remembrance of Drew Martin. Out of respect for the Governor’s request for both small and large gatherings, we want to do our part to respect all people of Kentucky as well as pay tribute to the beloved Rev. Martin.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Arrangements were under the direction Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361.
The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary McMurry
Mary Elizabeth (Libby) King McMurry, 89, of Harlan, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was born in Paducah, July 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Bonnie King and Mary Smith King. She spent nearly all her life in Paducah, raising her family and enjoying her friends and beloved dogs. She moved to Harlan to be closer to family. She attended Gulf Park College. Her passions in life included her children and grandchildren, her friends, antiques and decorating, Bible Study Fellowship and her Lord. She enjoyed running, jogging and ballroom dancing and reading and writing poetry. She was Christian in faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Pelham McMurry; two children, Robert McMurry and Sallie McMurry; sister, Ann King Slater; and two brothers in law, Bill McDougald and Sidney Moss.
She is survived by her children, John (Lucinda) McMurry of Hazard, William (Florence) McMurry of Louisville and Bonnie McMurry of San Anselmo, Cal.; sisters, Carolyn Moss, Martha McDougald, Catherine (Sam) Bowers; grandchildren, Pelham (Sylina), Taylor (Jeffrey), Mackenzie, Claire, Addison, Wyatt, Sierra, Sophia, Madison, Megan, Derrick (Tanya) and Bethany; Great grandchildren, Emma, Will, Alex and Addie along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A burial service will be held in Paducah later this year. Arrangements were under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home of Harlan. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to “With Love from Harlan” c/o Leslie Bledsoe P.O. Box 1621 Harlan, KY 40831 or your local Backpack for Kids program. To the family of Mrs. McMurry, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hensonandrichfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Louis Meehan
Louis Gerard Meehan, 83, of Scuddy, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 11, 1937, the son of the late Louis Thomas Meehan and the late Margaret Louise Stein Meehan. He was a retired business owner, member of Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church and an avid sports fan. Michigan being one of his favorite teams. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren named him Poppy which then become adopted by many others to call him that name.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Evans Meehan.
He is survived by three daughters, Carla Gayheart (Wade) of Amburgey, Kathy Walker (Dan) of Happy, Kelly Barker (R.T.) of Hazard; two sons, John Meehan (Susie) of Amburgey, James Meehan (Regina) of Hazard; two special cousins, Judy Beeman and Pam Robinson (Bill); seven grandchildren, Amy (Joshua), Mary Whitney (Rob), Jared (Alex), Joey (Hillary), Josh (Madison), Dylan and Taylor; six great grandchildren, Camren, Cali, Jace, Lincoln, Luke and Ava Jaymes.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Neil Pezzulo, GHM officiating. Burial followed in the Evans Family Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Napier
Mary Napier, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1947, the daughter of the late A.C. Cain and the late Ima Jean Krygowski. She loved any types of crafts and enjoyed spending time planting flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Herman Napier; three daughters, Michelle McDaniel of Tex., Tabitha Napier of Hazard, Natasha Robertson of Winchester; one son, Mark McDaniel of Tex.; one sister, Mark McDaniel of Tex.; one sister, Norma Cain of Tenn.; one brother, Joseph Krygowski of Ill.; special cousin, Jerry “PeeWee” Pruitt; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Geraldine Walker
Geraldine Rowe Walker, 82, of Lotts Creek, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Edd Rowe and the late Molly Trusty Rowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Walker; three sons, Larry, Terry Lynn and Walter Dewayne Walker; one daughter, Rebecca G. Walker; and two sisters, Sarah Pugh and Beatrice Coburn.
She is survived by one son, Timothy Walker of Lotts Creek; special niece, Trish Staley; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.