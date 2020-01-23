Elizabeth Baker
Elizabeth Marie Baker, 57, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, August 27, 1962, the daughter of Joseph G. Baker and the late Nancy Jane Baker.
In addition to mother, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Wayne, Joseph Jr., and Jimmy Darrell Baker; two sisters, Mary Ann Baker and Sally Johnson.
In addition to her father, she is survived by three sisters, Sarah Johnson (Sambo), Linda Sue Collins (Sherman), Kathy Ann Baker (Clark); four brothers, Charlie Baker, James Lee Baker (Sharon), William Baker (Amy), Eugene Baker (Myra); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Barwick. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Arnold Blair
Arnold Blair, 85, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Hazard.
He was born in Hazard, January 1, 1935, to the late Robert Blair and the late Mary Combs Blair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Donald Blair; one sister, Susan.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammi Baisden of Hazard; one son, Anthony Blair (Millie) of S. Car.; six grandchildren, Megan Irby, Katie Smith, Zachary Blair, Britney Baisden, David Baisden and Brandon Baisden; two great grandchildren, Hudson and Sawyer; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Donnie Enfusse officiating. Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Sam Burgett
Sam Burgett, 80, of Hazard, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, August 25, 1939m the son of the late Carl Burgett and the late Stella Combs Burgett. He worked as a Master Diesel Mechanic for Falcon Cola Company for many years, was a member of the County Line Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, spending time with his grandbabies and family, dirt track racing and was Dale Earnhardt’s fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wilson Burgett; two sisters, Thelma Hall and Betty Mullins; and one grandchild, Jeremy Farler.
He is survived by one daughter, Pamela Burgett of Hobart, Ind.; six sons, Kelvin Burgett (Pam) of Ind., Charlie Burgett (Susan) of Ind., Johnny Burgett of Jeff, Marvin Burgett of Sassafras, Bill Burgett (Alisha) of Hazard, Josh Burgett (Jody) of Hindman; four sisters, Maggie Caudill (French) of Ind., Dessie Campbell (Warren) of Viper, Dean Joy Holbrook of Leatherwood, Helen Brooks of Acup; two brothers, Ed Burgett (Sue) of Acup, Les Burgett (Lenora) of Hazard; 11 grandchildren, Tabathia, Samantha, Jerome, Tish, Lute, Jordan, Juicy, Austin, Haylee, Katie and Kadin; three great grandchildren, Shelby, McKenzie and J.D.; special friends, Carolyn Gibson, Dean Watts, Roger Watts, Big-O, Mac Miller and Peggy Collins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were under the 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Burgett Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Kathleen Campbell
Kathleen Campbell, 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the St. Paul Lutherans Church with Danny Stacy officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Martha Cody
Martha Cody, 78, of Viper, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
She was born in Perry County, February 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Floyd Slone and the late Armelda Jent Slone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thermal Cody; one son, Thermal “Wayne” Cody; four sisters, Ella Maw Messer, Carrie Terrelle, Emma Jean Slone and Stella Coots; and one brother, Bob Slone.
She is survived by two Charlene “Sis: Rookard (Kevin) and Kiaria “Keke” Cody, both of Tenn.; four sons, William Cody (Aimee) of Viper, Randall Cody (Dawn) of Ga., Anthony Cody of Viper, Tyler Cody of Viper; one sister, Mary Smith of Ga.; two brothers, Ed Slone and Ted Slone, both of Oh.; special niece, Phyllis Feltner of Jeff; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; on great-great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Donnie Coots officiating. Burial followed in the Cody Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenzie Cole
Kenzie Alexis Kaylee Cole, 11, of Chavies, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born March 19, 2008, the daughter of Toni Denise Combs (James) and Robert Lewis Ray Cole (Janet). She loved her warm fuzzy blankets, anything Mickey Mouse, enjoyed listening to country music and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by four sisters, Candace Collins, Kendra Cole, Morgan Combs, Aliyah Neace; four brothers, Dylan Cole (Samantha), Nicholas Cole, Matthew Campbell, Dillion Combs; maternal grandparents, Glenda Melton, Kenneth Melton (Matilda) and Carla Combs (Kelvin); paternal grandparents, Raymond Cole, Vanda Cole Sawyers (Jerry) and Linda Green (Wayne); great grandmother, Geraldine Combs; special niece, Savannah; special nephews, J.T. and Layson; and host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Shane Howard officiating. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Farris
Betty Joe Farris, 79, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, February 8, 1940, the daughter of the late Walden Salyers and the late Mayme Marshall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Farris; one son, Wendell Farris; three brothers; two sisters; one niece; and one nephew. She was retired from the Hazard Kmart and was a Member of Wabaco Pentecostal Church and Trinity Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by one son, Jim Farris of Hazard; two special daughter-in-law’s, Lashawnda and Jennifer; two brothers; six sisters; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Whitehead and Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Frances Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Merlin Fields Jr.
Merlin Blair Fields Jr., age 64, of Columbia, died Friday, January 17, 2020.
He was born in Hazard, December 31, the son of the late Merlin Blair Fields, Sr. and the late Martha Winifred Barton Fields. He served as a medical specialist and chaplain in the United States Army for two years. He was a music director and choir leader in Denver, Colorado and was a truck driver for several years. Merlin was an author and blogger and an extremely faithful Christian who loved classical and gospel music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Marcia Napier, Marilyn Burke, and Ann Fields.
He is survived by his sister, Wilma Jean “Jeannie” Vanderpool; niece, Tracye Napier; lifelong friend, Sara Forsythe Peachey; and beloved cats: W.T., Dust T., and Shad O. Fields.
The family will celebrate his life with services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Gayheart Jr.
Bily “Dooney” Gayheart Jr, 67, of Vicco, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born November 9, 1952, the son of the late Billy Gayheart and the late Wilma June Alder Gayheart. He was a drill operator, member of the Happy Freewill Baptist Church and a member of the Vicco Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Gayheart; two daughters, Rebecca Ann Coots (Chris), Stephanie Rhnea Combs (Donnie); one sister, Diane Williams (Danny); three brothers, Wade Gayheart (Carla), Allen Gayheart (Cindy), Robert Gayheart (Trish); two grandchildren, Luke Combs and Shad Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the Happy Freewill Baptist Church.
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Levinson
Judy Haynes Levison, 69, died January 18, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, surrounded by her loving family and close friends, after a short illness.
She was born in Hazard, June 20, 1950, the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel Haynes. She attended Walkertown School, Hazard High School (1968) and Georgetown College, and for many years was an active member of her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hazard. She has owned the Bridal House on East Main Street in Hazard and with her father and ex-husband, owned the Haynes Chrysler dealership downtown. In retirement, she worked to serve individuals overcoming substance abuse through the drug court diversion programs at Kentucky River Community Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, June McDaniel, Hoover Haynes, Berletta Urquhart and Jenny Aylen.
She is survived by her sister Betty (Don) Rose of Rogersville, Tenn; and her children, Jessica Levison of San Francisco, Calif., and Michael Levinson of San Jose, Calif.; sister-in-law, Ella Rea Haynes; brother-in-law, Bill Urquhart; and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Services was held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 20, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Don Rose officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators, who operate the hospice center whose exemplary staff of caregivers, filled her last days with joy, love and friendship.
This is a paid obituary.
Susan Melton
Susan Brock Fouts Melton, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born August 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Don Fouts and the late Zita Bianchi Fouts. She was a retired teacher for the Hazard Independent Schools teaching for 27 years then went on to work with the Upper Bound for HCTC. She was a member of the Mother of Good Counsel Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jitter Fouts and Don Marshall Fouts.
She is survived by her husband, Dexter Melton; two daughters, Zita Lynn Shomsky of Hazard, Fran Whitt (Pruette) of Lexington; one son, Bill Melton (Pamela) of Hazard; one brother, Gene Porter Fouts (Susan) of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Krystann Thies, Kenedi Callahan, Parker Callahan, Katie Whitt, Sienna Whitt and Luke Whitt; one great grandchild, Norah Ann; special friends, Josie Sexton and Bethel Singleton.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Father Neil Pezzulo officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Hazard High School Bulldog Family Fund or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
This is a paid obituary.