What you are about to read are facts as best as I can remember. No animals, people or other things were harmed during this encounter. And while you may not agree with what you are about to read, understand I was at my home minding my own business.
I get tired of all the bad, evil things that we face, so I guess a good story is a good thing. It starts off bad, slowly gains worse momentum, has potential to turn into a real bad situation, but in the end, turns out great.
Two weeks ago I was notified by AEP that there would be a scheduled power outage in my area for an upgrade. I, like most people have a little knowledge about power. You flick the switch and you get light and all the other things associated with power. When it’s off, you really understand its value.
The outage was supposed to be for about two hours. Starting about 9 a.m. The power went out as scheduled, then came back on briefly shortly after 11a.m., then went out altogether. I started to get stressed but I had faith in the people working on the situation.
I came home early that day so my wife would not be alone without power. We took our dog for a walk shortly before dusk, in hopes that the power would be on when we came back home, as it was out for almost nine hours at that point. Naturally, after I got good and sweaty from my walk, in need of a hot shower, the power was still off. I spoke to the people working on the line along my road and they were tired and getting frustrated because they were unable to pinpoint the outage.
At that time, busybodies including me were pestering the heck out of them to get an estimated time of restoration. I even called the king of all power Bob Shurtleff to see if he knew what was happening. He stopped answering his phone after a while, a telltale sign I was bothering him.
I made the best out of a situation that was getting dire. I hooked up my fully charged speaker, turned on my music, invited my neighbors over, made a pitcher or margaritas and sat on my deck waiting in earnest for the power to get restored.
After the first pitcher, the power flickered on for about two minutes. We cheered the power crew that was outside my house and thanked them for their efforts. Then, as we lifted our glasses in success, the lights went out again. I did what any normal person would do in that situation; I mixed up another pitcher because it was going to get rough.
After the second pitcher, the lights came on. I yelled to the workers to not touch another thing and they needed to go home. They laughed and told me they had a few more homes left to get on before they would be able to go to their own homes.
I asked them if they had eaten anything since lunch, as it was close to 9 p.m. at this time and they were going at it for about 12 hours. I called Cullen at Jimmy Johns and in a freaky fast moment, he delivered food and soft drinks for all the workers. For the record, I offered cocktails to them all, but they all refused.
About an hour later, the trucks were all gone and all the power was restored. The next day, the king of power, Bob Shurtleff and several others called me to thank me for sending food. It was the least I could do as those people were away from their homes for upwards of 14 hours making sure my neighbors and I had power.
I have been critical of AEP in the past. But their commitment to customer service and satisfaction, especially that evening is impeccable. I know everyone in my neighborhood was grateful to these anonymous people.
Their kindness far outweighed a Jimmy Johns sandwich. My former Boy Scout days taught me a little kindness goes a long way.
Thanks once again for wasting five minutes to read about stupid stuff I do. And, as always, thanks for reading the Hazard Herald.