By the time you’re reading this, we’re either in the midst of or approaching the end of Holy Week.
For Christians, especially those who follow the liturgical calendar, Holy Week is the most important part of the year, during which we recognize key moments in the days leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday then the resurrection on Easter Sunday.
As we enter upon Holy Week 2023, I have to say, I’m carrying some weight, as I’m sure we all are right now.
The world is increasingly unstable, with wars and rumors of wars, with cultural conflict on a scale I had never considered possible here in the United States. There was the unspeakable horror in Nashville that joins a long line of similar horrors in which the places where our children are supposed to be kept safe have been turned into war zones.
It’s easy to fall into despair. However, I maintain that the Bible is the greatest book of wisdom ever assembled. And part of what it instructs us in this area as the story of Easter unfolds is just proof of that.
The Bible narrative, from Genesis to Revelation, tells a story of a people who are all connected through the reality of God’s promise to Abraham but who also live in a world where the glory that is promised to them is often difficult, if not impossible, to see.
Especially as we enter into the parts of that narrative which surround the crucifixion and resurrection, this dichotomy becomes very clear.
The week kicks off with Palm Sunday, the remembrance of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, with the people waving palm branches, saying “Hosanna” an appeal for deliverance. However, Jesus did not enter as the Messiah was expected to. Instead of as a conqueror riding a war horse and with a sword in hand to drive out the Romans under whom the nation’s back had been broken, He entered humbly, on a donkey, showing His strength lay not in the sword but instead within Him.
From this time of celebration, we enter into a remembrance of Jesus preparing his disciples for what is to come, then we remember His betrayal at the hands of Judas, then the dark day on which God humbled Himself and allowed Himself to be killed by men He had created and whom He loved, but who nonetheless refused or were unable to see that God was standing in their presence.
There are the somber events of Saturday, all leading to Easter Sunday, when all the promises of God to redeem the world really come into focus. In the resurrection, which brought light to the darkness of the preceding days, Jesus fulfilled his promises and rose from the grave triumphant, promising that we, too, may do the same.
As the Byzantine Liturgy, Troparion of Easter (as quoted in the Catechism of the Catholic Church) states, “Christ is risen from the dead! Dying, he conquered death; To the dead, he has given life.”
In the midst of their failures, their mourning, their fears and doubts, the apostles were abruptly brought from the darkness to the light and found themselves back in the presence of their Lord and Master. Their joy at the moment they realized He was alive must have been indescribable.
Dark times were not far away, though, as Jesus ascended into heaven and the Roman occupiers lashed out at the growing church. But it was this promise that what we suffer in the here-and-now is not all there is and that glory awaits those who persevere which kept the apostles going and the church growing.
This is the same hope which is accessible to us today, as the journey of this church through this broken world into the redemption which is to come continues. Regardless of whether you believe, I would encourage you, in this season, to not fall into the trap of being brought low by the world’s circumstances. Instead, use the season as an opportunity to find ways you can make the existing world better, which begins by truly having faith in the fact that the suffering we see is not meaningless and that there is an inextinguishable light that holds back and prevents total darkness from enveloping us. Eventually, we will see that light win out.
I believe if you follow this path, you will ultimately find Jesus as the source of that light, a light which became all the more clear on that first Easter Sunday.
I pray the season is a time for all of us which reminds us of this hope and this promise.