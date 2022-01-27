A number of people in our community are mourning today.
These individuals are the families and friends of three people who lost their lives on the roadways of Pike and Floyd counties over the past several days.
The circumstances of the crashes — two in Pike County and one in Floyd — are all different, having different causative factors and different impacts. But they share something in common — they resulted in the loss of human life and, as a result, share the same shockwave of suffering as the family and friends of those individuals are left behind to pick up the pieces without their loved one.
These deaths also set our communities on a bad statistical path. According to the Kentucky State Police Collision Analysis System, between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2021, there was one person killed in a crash on the roadways of our Kentucky coverage area (Pike, Floyd, Johnson and Perry counties). That death was in Pike County.
This year, because of the events of the past week, that count is already higher for this month, with not all stats and data yet entered into the collision analysis system. As an example, last week’s fatal crashes aren’t yet in the system.
Now, statistically, that’s not a huge number. But, in reality, every number representing a death is large in its impact. Some deaths in crashes are the result of accidents. Some, however, are the result of avoidable situations and circumstances.
And that’s what we’re asking for today. With so many lives already lost, it concerns us that we’re heading in the wrong direction as far as fatal crashes in our area. It’s definitely a bad start to the year.
Not all deaths in crashes can be avoided, but many can. And that’s up to us.
We must take several steps as individual drivers to help ensure that these deaths are not in vain. Don’t drive while intoxicated, overly tired or distracted.
Put the phone down. No text message is worth yours or someone else’s life. Reduce or eliminate other types of distractions.
Especially this time of year, be aware of and prepared for inclement road conditions. It doesn’t take much snow or ice to make roads change from difficult to drive on to deadly.
Make sure your vehicle is road ready. Check lights and fluids such as oil on a regular basis. Ensure your windshield wipers are functional and your wiper fluid reserves full.
Most of all, be careful. Driving becomes such an automatic thing that it’s easy to forget that, when we get behind the wheel, we’re not only taking responsibility for the lives of all the people in our own vehicle, but also the lives of all those in the vehicles around us.
Our actions when driving matter. In fact, they constitute a life-or-death decision. Let’s all work together and do the right things in an attempt to ensure that as few preventable deaths occur on our roads as possible. It’s our responsibility and our duty to ourselves and each other.