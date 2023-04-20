COVID had crushing effects on everyone across the country. People died, in some cases horrible deaths. The healthcare community was hit with a virus that they were not very well equipped to handle, businesses shut down and, as people were shuttered into their homes, the isolation caused deep depression.
After almost three years it appears as if we may be coming out of the COVID pandemic. However, there are still people getting sick, just not as sick. Vaccines are still abundant and highly recommended.
While it appears as if the virus may be calming and we have a handle on how to better deal with its affects, nothing says to hell with COVID better than Hillbilly Days 2023.
Beginning April 20, the streets of Pikeville will once again be filled with people as they enjoy the annual spring event of Hillbilly Days. The smell of funnel cakes, gyros and other traditional carnival foods will fill the air and tourists will come from various parts to see the culture, enjoy the food, ride the rides and get to experience the splendor of the City of Pikeville.
Young people, who appear to be in love will munch on carnival food and ride the rides in the Riverfill parking lot. My hope is that they can hold their own. One year, I was on line with my kids and some child came off the Tilt-a-Whirl and puked on my Nike’s, which in-turn got on my leg. Of course it was rainbow cotton candy and blueberry slushy color. I threw out the shoes and stopped riding the rides.
COVID interrupted the annual event and when it resumed people were still a little leery about spending time close to people breathing and sneezing all over each other. Now that we are all vaccinated, sneeze away.
The Appalachian Wireless Arena usually has a headliner to end the festival. Years ago, the vendors vacated the city by late afternoon on Saturday. Now, a concert at the arena traditionally ends the festival. This year is no different, as the arena will have Trace Adkins as the festival finale.
Also, this year the Appalachian Wireless Arena will be adding an event on Friday night with micro wrestling. I’m no prognosticator but when you have a warm spring Hillbilly’s Days day, plenty of beer (regardless of the pronoun or rainbow) add in micro-wrestlers and you have a big success.
I would imagine the promoter of the event will have the wrestlers walking around town all day Friday promoting the event and walk-up sales will be the biggest day-of-sale day in the arena’s history.
Also as tradition, on Sunday morning as the churchgoers gather to celebrate their faith in the down town churches, the city will be spotless. UMG and the City of Pikeville start the clean up late Saturday evening and don’t stop until every piece of trash is picked up, like it never happened. I’m sure on Sunday morning the heathens may wish that it never happened but that’s what ibuprofen and Gatorade are for.
This year appears it will be a great time for all. And it’s clearly a time to showcase our beautiful city to visitors and locals alike. So spruce up your yards, but on your best overalls and let’s get back to normal and celebrate life with this traditional spring event known as Hillbilly Days.
