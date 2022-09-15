As a Catholic who attempts to hold to the traditional Friday penance of not eating meat and as a former vegetarian, I’ve often tried faux meats such as veggie burgers and hot dogs and, even more recently, Beyond Meat, as a substitute for regular meats.
And, aside from the guilt I feel about fake meat being close to “cheating” as I fast from the real thing on Fridays, there’s no doubt that it’s not meat. Sometimes the texture’s the same. Sometimes the flavor’s even close-ish. But it’s not the same thing.
There’s no way you could do a blind taste test with a real burger and a veggie burger and a vast majority of people not know the difference.
Just like with that, we often (although not always) know the difference when something in our culture or politics just isn’t the real thing.
Let me say from the outset that I’m currently enjoying the gas prices which are lower than what we were paying just a few weeks and months ago. But I also recognize that the reduction is not the “real thing.”
“What do you mean, Russ?” I hear you asking. Well, I’m glad you asked.
Recently, I tuned in to a hearing of the Kentucky legislature’s Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy and wrote a story about what the committee was told by several experts on energy costs and energy markets.
I’d prefer you read the story to get the full information, but the general gist of what the legislators were told is this: While the prices at the pump are lower than what they were, it’s just a temporary blip, as all the same volatile factors remain, and some new ones have emerged, meaning that they may just spike back up at a given moment.
“Well, Russ,” you may be asking. “How would we know when that spike could occur? Couldn’t it just happen at any time, as it normally does?”
Well, of course, but, in this case, we can have a bit of a read on when fuel prices are likely to go up again. That will be in October when the Biden administration’s answer for fuel prices — tapping approximately 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — ends.
After that, all bets are off. And that’s why I say these current prices have all the same flavor as the fake “meats.” Sure, they look like lower prices, but they’re not. It’s just a temporary reprieve. I could comment that it’s funny that the prices probably won’t go up until after the mid-term elections, but I’ll let you draw your own conclusions on that.
Not only will the volatility again raise its ugly head after October, but we have also placed our nation in an incredibly concerning position.
Often, crude oil is produced in nations and shipped through nations that have political instability or outright hostility toward the United States. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is there in case something happens to cause crude oil supplies globally to be interrupted or in some way slowed, such as war (see Russia’s attack on Ukraine), we can weather it for a brief period with the SPR.
Oil demand is outstripping production and we’re draining 1 million barrels of crude from the SPR each day. As a consequence, Reuters reported recently, the crude in the U.S. emergency reserve has fallen to its lowest level since the 1980s.
It’s honestly not surprising, as one of my running critiques of the Biden administration is that many actions are taken without a consideration of all the potential results. This is no different. Sure it’s great to pay less money at the pump, but in so doing, we’re giving a false sense of what’s going on and we’re ultimately making our nation less secure.
Further, one of the experts told the committee that diesel prices by the end of the year may rise to “apocalyptic” heights. You think inflation’s been bad so far? What do you think’s going to happen when that factors into your gallon of milk and everything else.
It’s another example of government not doing what it needs to do — increase domestic production capabilities to meet demand — and instead looking for a quick fix that satisfies our desire for instant gratification and, perhaps helps a certain party’s chances at retaining power after November.
Oh, did I mention there’s also a bunch of factors that potentially could make natural gas prices even more volatile than usual and have supply issues like have never been seen before globally?
Let’s just leave that for the future.