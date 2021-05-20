Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that the guidance regarding the wearing of masks in the COVID-19 pandemic was changing.
Instead of the guidance to which most of us have grown accustomed over the past year, which dictated that masks were to be worn nearly any time we were around people not a part of our household, inside or out, the CDC was now saying that vaccinated individuals didn’t have to wear the masks in nearly any instance.
In fact, aside from only a few exceptions, vaccinated individuals can essentially not wear masks at all now.
The reactions have been mixed. Some say the CDC is moving too quickly, but others were beyond ready to take their masks and throw them away.
However, one aspect of this most hadn’t likely expected is the confusion.
In the days since the CDC’s announcement, it’s not really been clear, especially for the vaccinated, as to how they should live with this changed guidance.
Some stores and businesses continue to display signage which indicates masks should still be worn, while others have already discarded their signage and have made it clear through those means that masks are not required.
Considering how effectively communicative Food City — one of our region’s biggest locally-based companies — has been throughout the pandemic, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, on May 17, it was the first company to issue a statement regarding the changed guidance.
The company’s statement was:
“Effective Thursday, May 20, 2021, associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the CDC will no longer be required to wear a face mask, unless required by state or local laws. Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge. Fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop without their masks as well. You should continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated or if you prefer to do so as a safety precaution. We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores.”
While Food City has now provided clarity that, as of May 20, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks, many other places have not yet made public announcements and, honestly, many may not.
Really, for the next few weeks and months, it’s going to be a matter of common sense and common courtesy when deciding whether to wear a mask in a place.
If you’re not vaccinated, then you should be wearing your mask. It’s that simple. If you’re vaccinated, however, your decision on whether to wear a mask in a particular location should be situational.
If you go into a business which retains the signage indicating that masks must be worn, then, as a courtesy, you should wear a mask (vaccinated or not) or choose to patronize another business. It can be an inconvenience, but we may not know the reason for the requirement.
There could be someone immunocompromised either employed by or connected to the business who the business is hoping to protect by keeping the mask requirement until we’ve really gotten COVID-19 behind us. We don’t know the reasons, so common courtesy is the best tactic in that case.
If there are no signals or reasons to indicate a mask should be worn, and you’re vaccinated, feel free to go without the mask.
Again, it’s situational and will require that, for just a bit longer, we pay attention to the concerns of those around us. We’re nearing the end of this. Let’s continue to do the right things so that we come out of this better than we went in.