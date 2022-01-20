If you’re a regular reader of this column, then you know that my political beliefs do not fall neatly into either the right or the left.
I believe that a government that cannot support its people and their most basic needs — food, shelter, healthcare, etc. — is a failure and must be changed. However, I also have enough sense to realize that socialism works only on paper and that in order to realistically accomplish the goals we share, it takes funding and compromise.
Make taxes too high or spend too much money and you kill the goose that laid the golden eggs. Fail to properly support the people and your workforce system — and, as a result, your economy — breaks. Sound pretty familiar? Yeah, I thought so.
Here in Kentucky, the budgeting season has begun, as the legislature prepares to approve a plan for the state’s spending for the next two years.
All budgets begin in the House and, this year, the GOP-controlled body took an unheard-of step of introducing its own budget prior to the governor issuing his. In the past, the budgeting process has begun with the governor’s budget being the starting point.
With the division in Frankfort, this isn’t surprising.
Regardless, Gov. Andy Beshear gave his budget address on Jan. 13. There’s no denying the governor can make a speech and it’s difficult to not agree with what he’s proposing on the surface level — universal pre-K, hiring more social workers, helping students become nurses and helping those nurses pay student loans, teacher raises, and on and on.
It’s hard to oppose those things, as we all want to see more teachers and nurses and we want to see them make a good living. we know that universal pre-K will help with childcare issues and help children become better educated.
But there’s always a but.
After Gov. Beshear’s address, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne gave their responses to the governor’s plan, which were limited due to the fact that they’ve only heard the governor speak about his plan and have not received his plan.
Beshear’s speech about his budget was inspiring, no doubt, and his proposals, on the surface, are difficult to oppose, but both Stivers and Osborne had some valid points, one of which pointed to the fact that Beshear’s budget is predicated on the current revenue stats, which come with a massive caveat.
“We are in an unusual time,” Stivers said. “We have created an artificial economy because you have seen just a huge spike in the sales tax revenue. But you haven’t seen the same type of spike in personal income. That’s because people aren’t earning that much more.”
Instead, he said, the increases are due to the federal government’s stimulus measures passed over the past few years.
“We’re still very low on workforce participation rate,” he said. “It is an economy that has been created by an infusion of federal dollars.”
So, that leaves me with some big, but not unanswerable, questions. The main one is: Has Beshear factored this into his decision to propose a plan that makes a massive amount of commitments that are not just for a single year, but which will have to be funded again in future budgets. For example, no one in their right mind would make the argument that we have enough social workers and enough personnel for the Kentucky State Police.
However, if we can fund these now, that’s great, but if we’re not going to be able to do so two years from now without new revenue streams (which we desperately need but which are not guaranteed) then it’s irresponsible. If Gov. Beshear’s budget funds teacher raises and other educational initiatives, including a 12 percent increase in overall funding, but has no consideration for how that will continue two years from now, that’s irresponsible.
If we increase school funding by 12 percent, but have to use that increase two years from now to pay for the teacher raises we’re approving now, that doesn’t put us in a better position.
If all this can be funded not just now, but in the foreseeable future, then let’s do it.
The big answer, of course, is to find new revenue streams, which come from increased business activity, new/increased taxes or sources such as sports or casino gaming (which have been suggested but which come with their own costs — social and financial).
Maybe Beshear and the legislature will find a solution to all this, and maybe that’s being overly hopeful, but I’m joining all Kentuckians in asking that our representatives consider not just the next two years, but further out, in setting the state’s spending.
They must also walk the tightrope of understanding that all of this is intricately connected. Without education, we cannot bring in or establish new businesses — successful ones anyway — and without new business we cannot afford to fund education. Also, don’t forget the state’s pension liability, which is still woefully funded at less than 20 percent — that day of reckoning has been delayed, but not avoided.
I don’t envy our lawmakers, but I do have high expectations for them. Some would say my expectations are too high. I hope the legislature and Gov. Beshear prove those people wrong.