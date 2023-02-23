If I’m going to be honest with you, I hate change and I definitely don’t adjust well to it.
I can surmise from the evidence all around me that I’m not alone in that. There’s a number of reasons I believe that is, but chief among them is comfort.
You don’t believe me? Let me call to mind a situation that has likely happened to you (or as in my case, multiple times each week). You’ve just laid down after a long day and after a brief struggle, you find yourself in a quandary: You’ve forgotten to turn off the kitchen light or forgotten to lock the door, or any number of interruptions.
Adapting to this change in situation requires that you eject yourself from the comfort of your bed and exert energy that you really didn’t have to begin with. Therefore, it’s not welcomed.
Recently, we reported on an effort by some fans of the late country music legend Loretta Lynn to have Paintsville Lake State Park in her childhood home county renamed after her. With our newspapers being neither for nor against the effort, we reported on it. In two of the counties in which the story ran, there was hardly a negative peep.
However, in the comments section of the Facebook account of The Paintsville Herald, our newspaper which covers Johnson County, and to a lesser degree the comments section in the adjacent Floyd County Chronicle and Times, there was a markedly negative reaction to the proposal. If the comments are any indication, I’d be surprised if it happens.
Again, we’re neither for nor against it, and I’m not personally weighing in on it because that’s really a cultural decision that needs to be made by the people who live in that area.
Whether positive or negative, it’s an example of a proposed change that doesn’t settle well with some folks.
Even if the change were to be made, I’d imagine people would probably call it Paintsville Lake for another few generations. I still call a nearby roadway the Daniel Boone Parkway, instead of the Hal Rogers Parkway (sorry, Congressman, that’s just how it is).
A lot of changes occur in our communities. Sometimes that’s tangible change, such as the opening of a construction of a new building, the establishment of a new business or a property change. Again, not all these changes are good or popular. But there’s little doubt that the conflicts that often emerge from them are some of the most limiting factors in positive movement.
If you’ve read the news about the University of Pikeville, you know that we here at Appalachian Newspapers are undergoing some big changes. In fact, I can reasonably say it’s among the biggest changes I’ve seen since I first started here in 1999.
I’m sure Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck will weigh in further on this issue in his column, but I can say that it brings a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities.
That’s the key within all change — opportunity. Every change, no matter how much adversity it presents, also carries with it opportunity for personal growth. What we really have to avoid in any change is the knee-jerk reaction of opposing it simply because it means we, too, have to change.
Time and depth of consideration matter in the long run and ultimately tell us whether a specific change is good or bad. So here’s to change, even if it sometimes pushes us out of our comfort zones, and may God always give us the ability to become better on the other side of it.