President Biden campaigned on uniting the country. So far, I don’t think he has fulfilled his promise and, with the comments made by the V.P., It looks like further division.
Like most politicians, the vagueness of Biden’s campaign promises is becoming more apparent. When he wanted to unite this country, he was not specific in which way or how he planned to do so.
America is a beacon of freedom and hope to others around the world who are looking to escape oppression. In some countries like in Iran where the citizens are revolting against oppression, it’s clear that they want their freedom as well.
Most Americans want legal immigration, not open borders. Most Americans want energy independence, not a dependence on countries that would behead us on general principle. Most Americans want a balanced budget and opportunity. So far that’s not happening. So based upon that, I don’t think Biden has done a very good job of uniting.
If Biden was referring to race as uniting the country, then V.P. Harris has become tone deaf. Harris was talking with the DNC party on climate change and made some interesting remarks. The national media on the right took the comments that fit their agenda and blasted her for insinuating that even hurricanes are racist. The left media hasn’t responded.
I listened to Harris’ entire conversation and, if Biden’s goal is to unite, he should tell Harris of his plan, if he has one. My thought is, if the vice president wants to unite people, unity needs to be color-blind. And that’s not how she positioned her comments.
In 2005 Mike Wallace interviewed Morgan Freeman on 60 Minutes. The conversation took place during February, which is Black History Month. Wallace asked Freeman, “ How are we going to get rid of race?” To which Freeman replied, “Stop talking about it.” Freeman also said that we need to treat each other like men and women and not as Black or white.
Harris, during the recent interview, spoke of disparities. She said, “the lowest income communities and communities of color are most impacted by the extreme conditions (climate change) and are impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” which I thought as remarkably out of touch.
She went on to say that, “we have to address this in a way about giving resources on equity understanding that we fight for equality but we need to fight for equity understanding that everyone starts out in the same place and if we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we have to take into account those disparities.” To me, that was political gibberish.
Equality is the quality of being equal. We all have equal rights and the ability for opportunity. Some take advantage and others don’t. Equity is the quality of being fair and impartial. Equality is that we are all vulnerable to climate change and weather related disasters. Equity is that the people of the poorest areas should get relief. Color should not be in that equation — all people deserve help.
When Harris specifically points out that people of color need and deserve more, it offers a division that people who are not of color are less deserving. Consider some of the poorest parts of Appalachia, the Adirondacks and even her hometown of San Francisco, where many people are poor. Should people who live in those communities who are of color get more that those who are not of color? That’s not equity or equal in any sense.
If this country is to unite, we need to be all-inclusive. American history shows a lot of unfair and unjust treatment of people. We should learn from that and work on fairness. However, if the government wants equity by offering incentives to all people in poor communities, then it should be color-blind. Additionally, those communities should be held accountability for measured results with the resources offered. What we don’t need is handouts that keep poor people poor.
Look at the adversities that some people have overcome to be successful. Poor people who come for the worst circumstances have become doctors and lawyers. It can happen but there has to be a desire to break the chain of poverty.
When generations of poor people get handouts or higher equity without accountability, there is no incentive to achieve equality just a desire to get a free check on the third. If Harris wants to unite this country, she too, needs to be color-blind.
