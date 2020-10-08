It was 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. My wife and I just finished dinner that included several courses, each of which had garlic. I had all my bourbon lined up in the living room with my favorite glass and plenty of ice. I was filled with anticipation for the first debate in hopes that the candidates would be able to get people off the fence.
That didn’t happen. I was embarrassed. And I consequently passed out by 9:45 p.m. after I ran out of bourbon.
Usually during debates there are winners and losers. The wines are articulate and have specific points and facts they use to drive home their point. The losers lose because they are not properly prepared or just cant express the correct information. And in some instances, they lose because they are just plain wrong. In my opinion neither candidate won that debacle and the American people are the losers.
It was well expected that Biden was going to fumble. He has been doing that for the last 47 years and over the past year he doesn’t know what day it is half the time. We all expected him to misquote his numbers and fumble over statistics. We were not disappointed. Biden didn’t have a chance to screw up because every time he opened his mouth, Trump attacked. Biden proved nothing other than he can get rattled easier than we all expected.
We all expected Trump to bully his way into the arena. We expected him to browbeat Biden into oblivion and not tout his accomplishments. Trump attacked, which is why he was elected in the first place. People are tired of typical politics and needed a shake-up. Trump did not disappoint, but I don’t think he won over any undecided voters.
The moderator Chris Wallace lost control from the opening remarks. He was supposed to maintain decorum of impartiality, fairness and order. What we saw was the presidential debate version of what’s happening in Portland, — absolute chaos and disorder. It was clear that Wallace should have never been able to moderate because he could not maintain control and it appeared as if Trump had two people he was debating.
There were little policy discussions of substance. And if there were, you could not hear them because Wallace, who clearly had an agenda, would not take control. And that the two candidates traded insults more than they expressed policies was a telling sign of this country’s divisiveness.
The drinking game I played was every time there was an interruption I would take a drink. Every time there was a mistruth I would take a drink, every time there was an insult I would take a drink. Every time a question was not answered, I would have a drink. I finished off the rest of the Woodford and went halfway through the Buffalo Trace. The last thing I remember was the clock reading 9:45 p.m.
The next day after I sobered up from the action, I started to read the fallout of the debate. I had some errands to run before I got to my office. I wore a mask to protect myself and felt like I wanted to vomit. I wasn’t sure if the debate caused my stomach to turn or if it was the stale bourbon and garlic that was getting caught in my mask.
For the next debates, there should be a moderator who is impartial. There needs to be an on-off switch for the microphones and the candidates should be forced to answer the questions asked by the moderator.
My hope for the next debates is that the two candidates act like they are worthy of being the most powerful person in the world and not like children trying to get the attention of the prettiest girl on the playground.
