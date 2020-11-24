As board chairman of the Kentucky Oil & Gas Association, an executive with Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation in Pikeville, and a life-long resident of the commonwealth, I witness the good our industry does for Kentucky every day.
From a purely economic standpoint, the production and use of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids contributes more than a billion dollars annually to Kentucky’s economy and employs thousands of state residents.
Most of the Commonwealth’s gas production comes from Eastern Kentucky, while Henderson and Union Counties in the west and Lee and Leslie Counties in the east are the centers of oil production.
From 2002-2016, Pike, Floyd, Knott and Letcher counties each produced more than 100 billion cubic feet of natural gas, while Henderson, Union, Lee, Leslie, Perry and Letcher counties each produced more than one million barrels of oil. These locally produced fuels are powering Kentucky homes and businesses and helping put gasoline in our vehicles.
The Langley Processing Facility, located in Floyd County, also produced over 2.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids from Eastern Kentucky gas wells. These liquids have many uses, from producing plastics to the propane many use to heat their homes.
While coal is the dominant energy source for electricity generation in Kentucky, the use of natural gas for power generation has increased significantly. From 2008-2018, natural gas used for electricity generation grew 18 percent. From 2018-2019, the amount of natural gas used for power generation increased an astounding 55 percent year-over-year.
In 2019, Kentucky had the ninth-lowest average electricity retail price of any state in the nation and the second-lowest price east of the Mississippi River. This is good news for Kentucky consumers and a significant factor in our state’s economic development efforts.
And we believe that natural gas has a bright future here at home.
Researchers with the University of Kentucky, along with the U.S. Department of Energy and others, are working to explore additional shale formations, like the Rogersville Shale situated in portions of Eastern Kentucky. This formation is believed to hold prolific amounts of natural gas and oil. This study will evaluate the viability of the formation while also establishing baseline data to measure the impacts of any future development.
With deep roots in Kentucky and as the largest natural gas producer in the state, Diversified appreciates the opportunity to operate in the Commonwealth.
In 2018, our firm purchased the assets of several shallow, conventional well operators. Utilizing our “Smarter Well Management” approach, we can optimize production of these older wells and extend their life by decades. This assures jobs for East Kentuckians, higher royalty payments to land and mineral owners, and economic impact for Kentucky.
Nearly 300 of our more than 1,150 employees live or work in Kentucky across our seven offices, and we place a premium on operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner.
We operate over 5,000 miles of production, gathering and transmission pipeline facilities. Not only does our system transport gas to interstate markets, but we also serve cities such as Pikeville, Prestonsburg and Paintsville. Importantly, we also serve roughly 8,500 “farm tap” customers that would otherwise not have access to gas service due to their rural locations.
One of our company’s guiding principles is to “value the dignity and worth of all individuals”. In that vein and as just one example of our commitment to this principle, Diversified recently contributed to several God’s Pantry locations across our operating footprint to assist our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult period.
Our company, as well as the gas and oil industry across the state, strive to serve and support our communities with compassion and enthusiasm.
As we turn on the oven in preparation for the holidays and turn up the thermostat to warm our homes, please consider the important role that the natural gas industry and our workforce play in all our lives.
