As a journalist covering a number of government agencies over the years, I’ve had an opportunity to investigate and ponder a number of alleged conflicts of interest on the part of public officials.
Conflicts arise due to various matters. Sometimes conflicts of interest arise accidentally, with no one involved really considering the possibility of one until it exists. Sometimes, however, they’re planned. And in those cases, you’ll often find deliberate and intentional steps which have been taken to cover up the conflict of interest.
That second kind of case is the most egregious, as it means that someone has abused their position of authority toward some kind of personal gain. Some conflicts of interest are illegal, others are merely ethical or moral failings. However, conflicts of interest are always wrong and how a person responds once they’re brought to light tells a lot about them and about their intent.
This week we were subjected to two cases in point, not at the local level necessarily, but at the national level. It remains to be seen whether these conflicts result in any sanctions or negative impacts for those accused, but both are instructive for us in understanding conflicts of interest.
The first came to light last Wednesday when our own U.S. Sen. Rand Paul revealed that, in February 2020, when the rest of us were planning for lockdowns by buying unnecessary quantities of toilet paper and (like many parents of toddlers and babies) my family was looking desperately for baby wipes and diapers to get us through, Sen. Paul’s wife, Kelley, was preparing for the lockdowns in a different fashion.
In fact, according to the Washington Post, Mrs. Paul, even before the COVID-19 virus was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, purchased stock in Gilead Sciences — a company which makes an antiviral drug (Remdesivir) used to treat COVID-19.
Sen. Paul, according to the Post, made the disclosure late, in fact 16 months after the reporting deadline set forth in the Stock Act and claimed that the disclosure was late because a form had not been transmitted.
Now, I don’t want to impute bad intentions on the part of Sen. Paul and his wife, but this is a conflict of interest. Perhaps she was just reacting to information she had received on a level that doesn’t violate ethical guidelines. Perhaps Sen. Paul did accidentally fail to send the form on time.
Taken in isolation, this would be actually the easiest explanation. However, taken in tandem with Sen. Paul’s ongoing and very vocal battle against any form of mitigation of the effects of the COVID-19 virus, it doesn’t smell good. It’s like this — if the man telling you to not worry about problems with the power grid starts buying stock in generator companies, you might have reason to be skeptical of not only that man’s words, but his motives, as well.
The purchase of the stock only violated ethical or legal guidelines if it was done using insider information. However, Sen. Paul’s ongoing war on the war on COVID, without disclosing the benefit he stands to receive should people contract and get sick from the virus, constitutes a major failing on the senator’s part — at least ethical, but perhaps more.
Now, on to the second instance, which involved a man of whom few who rely on mail service are fans — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Postmaster DeJoy has overseen a time in which the postal service, through no fault of the local post offices or personnel, has become one of the least effective and capable businesses in the country. And on top of that, he’s made it even worse and has introduced plans to not improve the service, but slow it down.
Because of the way the postal service works, any plans by the postmaster require the approval of the organization’s governing board. Well, this past week, we were greeted with the news that DeJoy may have — nah, let’s just say it, he did commit to a conflict of interest — when he purchased up to $305,000 in bonds from an investment firm whose managing partner — Ron Bloom — also chairs the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board, according to the Post.
Chairman Bloom has also backed the postmaster’s plan to slow down mail. Now, here’s the problem with a conflict of interest — it will never be assumed that anything other than more than a quarter of a million dollars made up Chairman Bloom’s mind on this matter.
And perhaps rightly so.
That’s the problem with conflicts of interest, both intentional and unintentional — they cause us to lose even more faith in a system that has given us so much reason for skepticism. And, lest you believe I’m being unfair because Sen. Paul is a Republican and DeJoy is a Republican appointee, I know well and full that few in Washington are untouched by these types of conflicts — Democrat or Republican — and that’s even more reason that we should expect better of those who serve.
We’ll never fix this system if backroom deals and behind-the-scenes string pulling is the major operational principle of our government.