While the future is here, I’m not too sure we are ready for it.
We have been inundated with the internet and the ability to immediately get what we want at our fingertips. The internet and social media have dismantled local businesses and, in some cases, made some retail outlets go away. It appears as if we have learned nothing with the invasion of the big box stores.
When big box stores came to small town USA, they offered a variety and convenience with one-stop shopping. You could get everything from toilet bowl seats to eggs under one roof. They, however, killed small, family-owned businesses because they couldn’t compete.
Internet shopping redefined convenience. We no longer have to leave our homes to shop and get the best price. This has been, in some cases a good thing. That is until the product you purchased was not what it was represented to be.
In those cases, you have an 800 number to call and after being on hold for a long time, you realize you have been hoodwinked and there is often little recourse for your impulsive decision.
Car buying has become victim to the internet as well. People in the market for a new car can sit in their living rooms and surf the web for what they are looking for. And because of that, auto dealers shifted away from traditional advertising in an attempt to save money in marketing their products to the consumers by putting their inventory online.
On the surface, and for some time, that plan worked. It cut advertising expenses, it exposed products to a vast audience but made the buying process less personal. That process also limited in–store traffic, all these changes cut overhead for the dealers, and increased their profits.
The backfire now is that there are online, “internet only” dealers. And these online companies are running ads on TV and on digital platforms telling the consumer that if they shop online, they never have to step foot into a dealership again. Essentially, the internet dealers are trying to put the traditional dealers out of business.
So while the internet was the saving grace for the dealers, it’s now become the double-edged sword that is jeopardizing their longevity..
But, hold the phone. Just like when you order that pair of shoes online that are the wrong size, color or even worse, not what you ordered of Facebook, because it’s a total scam leaving you no recourse, the local dealer can reemerge as a champion to the consumer.
Dealers have a great opportunity ahead of them. They can still use the internet to attract customers from afar, but they need to continue their personal relationship with local customers. Call me old-fashioned, but when I make a purchase as large as a vehicle, sure I want to save money. But, more important, I want to be able to depend on my local dealer to help with any issues for as long as I own that vehicle. I’ve had good luck with the dealers who I‘ve dealt with over the years and hope to continue that streak.
No one knows what the future holds. But, vehicles, electric or gas powered will be around for a long time. With one of your largest investments, you may be wise to consult a trusted dealer. Now, it’s up to the dealers to gain your trust and reach the consumer in traditional ways.
Consult local, shop local, buy local. It stirs the local economy and helps us all.
