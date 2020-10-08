This week, Oct. 4-10, is National Newspaper Week, a time to celebrate and recognize the services of newspapers and their employees. We have so many duties other than just taking photos and writing something down. We don't just make things up and spread fear or misinformation. We take what we do seriously and spend hours making sure our content is held to high standards.
Throughout the year, we attend and provide coverage of community forums and events, helping to spread the word about the causes and issues being discussed. We listen to what is being said and we format that information to be shared with a diverse audience. We also publish a variety of public notices, so people are made aware of events prior to them being held and can make plans to participate in them, strengthening the community involvement.
We serve as your government watchdogs — attending most of the meetings held by local government agencies, reporting what goes on within those meetings, and acting as an aid in transparency between them and you. We reach out to local officials and discuss the concerns of the community, and find out how their actions can potentially affect you. Many times, we act as another bridge for local government agencies and organizations to help translate what is going on within the area.
Community journalism and local newspapers are important because they provide credible, fact-checked, and non-biased information about what is going on within the community. The articles published in our local newspapers help document the area's history for future generations. We capture moments that will be taught to children many years down the road.
Most importantly, we share YOUR stories, births, deaths, successes, failures and everything in between so that those stories live on for future generations to read and learn about. We are here for you. We celebrate the good moments with you and we support each other through the bad ones.
As your local newspaper staff, we dedicate ourselves to being the best versions of ourselves as we can, so we can successfully document your lives and our community's life. We love what we do and we are so thankful to be part of your lives. Thank you for your continued support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.