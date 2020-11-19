The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to put numerous things on hold. Events and decisions have been put off as we’ve been forced to deal with delay after delay and cancellation after cancellation.
One thing, however, we would encourage you to not put off during this time is making life choices that will benefit you not only now, but also in the future.
Eastern Kentucky consistently ranks behind the nation in several health measures, with high rates of obesity, smoking and other primary causes of preventable illness. Recently, Appalachian Regional Healthcare launched a series of webinars focused on many of these topics, such as lung cancer, diabetes and breast cancer, all in an attempt to bring awareness to these problems and to encourage people to find solutions in their daily lives that could help make the community better.
During the recent lung cancer webinar, Dr. Anthony Stumbo, MD, the community chief medical officer for Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and the McDowell ARH, and ARH Lung Cancer Screening Navigator Rochelle Waddell, RN, said lung cancer is very prevalent in the area, and we need to work on changing that. “Unfortunately in our area of Kentucky, lung cancer is a scourge. We lead the nation in our smoking and we lead the nation in our lung cancer diagnoses and our lung cancer deaths,” said Stumbo.
Currently, said Waddell, the highest rate of death attributed to smoking occurred in the southern states of Kentucky and its neighbor West Virginia. “Right now, Kentucky consistently ranks number one nationally in smoking, lung cancer and the deaths from lung cancer,” said Waddell. “Kentucky ranks the number 50th, the worst, in the U.S. for cancer related deaths. Lung cancer causes about 160,000 U.S. deaths a year, which is greater than a combined fatality total of breast and prostate cancer.”
According to Waddell, the number of new lung cancer cases diagnosed each year in Kentucky is 96 percent higher than the national average, and lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women.
Another very common disease seen in the people of Perry County is diabetes, said ARH Endocrinologist Dr. Edilfavia Uy and Nurse Practitioner/Diabetes Coordinator Bonnie Ferguson. With this disease, Uy said, there are several other factors that put patients at risk for developing the condition of diabetes including obesity, physical stress, certain medications, pancreas injury, inactivity, aging, alcohol and smoking.
As with many conditions, having one disease can often leave you vulnerable to others, they said. The most important prevention method of preventing diabetes and other conditions, said ARH officials, is lifestyle modifications such as diet, exercise and proper self-care. There’s a lot of evidence that, the healthier you are, the better your outcomes will be should you become infected with COVID-19, with many of the same things driving our negative health outcomes also being indicators of bad outcomes with this virus. But it’s not just a matter of right now, it’s also a matter of tomorrow and the next days, months and years.
The pandemic is, unfortunately, causing us to delay making these healthy choices, to put off doing the right thing today because it’s a little more difficult or because we’ll just “do it when all this is over.”
But now is the best time to develop the healthy habits that will lay a basis for not only a healthier life for you, but also a healthier community overall.
