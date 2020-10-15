Last week, the community celebrated good news with the announcement of a large grant being awarded to Hazard Community and Technical College for the purpose of renovating two buildings on the technical campus. Officials with the college said the two buildings were built in the early 1960s and they need the upgrades that will be provided with the funding.
The Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a grant totaling more than $3.8 million to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. This funding will be used to renovate the Industrial Education building and the Transportation building at HCTC's technical campus, and will establish the college’s new Advanced Manufacturing and Construction Center of Excellence.
The Industrial Education building, which is 55,000 square feet, will have heating and air conditioning added to the labs, and will have improvements made to the ventilation, electrical, plumbing and more. The renovation will occur in approximately 29,000 square feet of the building. The roof and elevator will be replaced and an additional elevator will also be added. The building will house the newly-named Center of Excellence in Construction and Advanced Manufacturing and will provide programs in construction, electricity, welding, heating and air conditioning, machine tool as well as tool and die, manufacturing engineering technology and cosmetology.
A total of 5,400 square feet of the Transportation building will be renovated to accommodate the automotive program. Also housed there are the heavy equipment and diesel technology programs. Renovation of the remaining square footage is funded through two other grants received at HCTC – one is a $2.5 million grant from Abandoned Mine Lands and the other is a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Power Grant. The EDA grant will be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone and is expected to retain 610 jobs. This funding, said HCTC, will be matched with $970,000 in local funds. In total, the project will amount to approximately $4.8 million.
This is a major boost for the area, and as HCTC President Dr. Lindon said, it is a game changer. With this funding and the renovations made possible with them, the new center will provide opportunities for Hazard and Perry County — a community that has always had strong roots in and once thrived on coal — to expand its career options and receive the training needed for local residents to secure high-paying jobs in several technical programs.
Instead of relying solely on a boom-and-bust industry to provide for their families or having to leave the area for work or an education, the very capable workforce that our area is so often known for will more easily have the ability and the opportunity to stay at home to earn an education at HCTC and become skilled in a career that is in high demand. During a time of divide and bad news, this was something positive that we all needed.
There is hope for Hazard and Perry County, and we must continue to work toward a better, brighter future.
