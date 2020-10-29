As October comes to an end, many people are preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Stores are already displaying Christmas decorations and sending out information about sales, and families throughout the community are beginning to Christmas shop or or are beginning to plan out gift ideas for the holiday season so they can allow time for packages to be delivered. All of this is fine, great even, however, this year more than ever, we need to remember to think of others during the holidays.
This year has been hard on a lot of people emotionally, financially, mentally and physically. Each month of 2020, new challenges were added on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Communities were impacted in several ways, especially the small, locally owned businesses. While we shop, we should keep these local businesses in mind and remember that shopping local would be a wonderful way to give awesome gifts to your loved ones while also supporting the businesses, and people, right here in our county. There are an abundant amount of options around Hazard and Perry County, so we are pretty lucky to have an opportunity like this.
If you're wanting to buy new holiday outfits or purchase apparel as gifts, there are plenty of possibilities – Outsider Clothing Co., Game On KY, Oak and Willow and Appalachian Apparel Co. all sell different styles and items of clothing, which will give you plenty of choices to fit individual styles. If you prefer to give creative or artistic gifts, consider shopping at the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop, which sells craft items from local artists; Appalachian Quilt and Craft; Taulbee's Music; Lost Gypsy Tattoo; or the Spirit Of the Mountains Appalachian Crafts, an artisan group that offers a wide variety of art items and crafts made by local artists. For quality products that can be matched to personality, look no further than Jesse Jackson's Top Tier Soap Co. or the Read Spotted Newt. If food or drinks are more your style of gift, we have Rudy's Bakery and Catering, which sells delicious sweets and goodies, and Southern Spirits, one of the local liquor stores, because, yeah ... holidays.
There are numerous other small businesses that sell similar and varying items, we really could go on and on. Each of these locally owned businesses help our community every day — putting money into the area, drawing people here, providing services to us — so we should use this opportunity to give back to them and show them the support they deserve. By shopping locally, we're investing in our neighbors, our community, and ourselves.
We're enabling small businesses to continue to operate and encouraging others to start their own endeavors. So, this holiday season, when you begin making your shopping list, consider shopping local to show some love to our people and help Hazard grow into what we know it can be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.