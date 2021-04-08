Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Infant Development Station, also known as the Baby Pantry, has continued to serve families in the community. This continued service, said pantry representatives, was hard on the facility, and at times, left them uncertain on how they would be able to continue operating.
Even though times have been hard on the pantry, the staff has continued to work and brainstorm ideas to raise money and encourage donations. Over the weekend, representatives from the Baby Pantry, in partnership with Master's Lamb Ministries, held an Easter fundraiser, decorating the yards of several community members and providing Easter cheer to many families in Perry County. The proceeds from the event will go directly to the Baby Pantry, which relies solely on donations and grants. Rae Ann Barnett, RN, BSN, the assistant director of the Baby Pantry, said the money raised during the fundraiser will be used to purchase much needed items at the Baby Pantry, such as cribs and car seats which are typically the more expensive items they need.
In addition to the fundraiser money, the Baby Pantry recently received a grant for the first time in three years. This grant, said Barnett, will be used for operational purposes, which was something the pantry has been worried about during the pandemic.
“There were times last year where we didn't know how we were going to pay our power bill. Like we had diapers to give out, but we didn't have operational funds which is what we're going to be able to use that new grant for,” said Barnett.
Barnett said the Baby Pantry seeks grants, donations and assistance in every way they can, but the pandemic did impact their ability to find the help they needed. On top of the lack of funding, Barnett said the Baby Pantry also saw an increase in the amount of families being served within the community, welcoming around 60 new clients within a four month period. Many of the new clients, she said, were families that lost their jobs during the pandemic or that were impacted in other ways during the pandemic, and had never needed assistance before.
Throughout the pandemic and all the challenges, Barnett said the Baby Pantry has continued to operate. This says so much about the facility and the people operating it — even though they were unsure how to keep things running, didn't know where to seek assistance from and took on an influx of new clients, they never gave up. They dug deep and continued to help the children and families of Perry County in a time where some of these families were at their lowest.
The staff of the Baby Pantry is considering hosting another fundraiser to provide story stones monthly in a subscription style. If this project is something they decide to go through with, the community should try to support them as much as the pantry has helped the people in need throughout the pandemic.
The pantry is also always appreciative of donations, whether they are monetary or donated items that serve children from birth to age three years old. If anyone is interested in donating to the Baby Pantry, they are always in need of new or gently used clothing, diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers, toys, bottles and other items that can be used by babies. The Baby Pantry is located behind New Hope Church in Gorman Hollow. Donations can be dropped off there, or you can contact Rae Ann Barnett by calling, (606) 233-4086, to set up a time to meet.
It’s important that families in our community get the support they need and helping organizations like the Baby Pantry is a good start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.