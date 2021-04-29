Last week, The Rising Center and Care Cottage held “Take Back the Night” at the Perry County Park. The event, which was one of the many things planned to promote awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), was intended to show available resources for survivors of sexual violence and to allow victims of sexual abuse and assault to symbolically take back the night, a time typically seen as dangerous for women and children.
Throughout the evening, people learned about what services the various organizations set up offered, the different types of sexual violence that can happen and what resources are available for victims within the community. We heard stories from Kathleen Niestadt, a survivor of child sexual abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault. There was a survivor story walk where anonymously submitted stories from local residents were displayed on mannequins dressed as they had been when they experienced sexual violence. The mannequins, which are already unnerving to look at, ranged from children to adults and served as an emotional reminder of the severity of the problem at hand. There was a candlelight vigil in honor of the survivor and victims of sexual assault, and the moment of silence resonated with many of the people there.
There was music, food, presentations and activities. More importantly, there was love and support. We, as a community, came together to send a message to individuals that have suffered from sexual harassment, stalking, sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking, incest, childhood sexual abuse and any other type of sexual violence: You are not alone; we hear you, we see you, we believe you and we are here for you.
During the entire month of April, the community has stepped up and participated in many of the activities held in support of SAAPM, whether it was a virtual activity such as “Day of Action: Wear Teal Day” or a physical event such as “Take Back the Night.” We made our support known, allowing victims of sexual violence to see they had allies and that their stories matter. We can't let that end or be constricted to one month of the year. Sexual violence does not end, and neither should our support of the victims or our actions to promote awareness and prevention.
Representatives from both the Care Cottage and The Rising Center reported seeing a dramatic increase in crisis calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. In just a few months into 2021, The Rising Center has already seen close to the amount of people served the entire fiscal year last year, having served 237 survivors so far this year compared to the 249 served in the 2020 fiscal year. In the words of Terrah Combs, the director of the Rising Center, that is a problem. There are still eight months left in the year; imagine how much those numbers can, and inevitably will, change.
Don't stop supporting victims just because SAAPM is ending. Just because the month is over, doesn't mean the problem is gone. As allies to victims of sexual violence, as neighbors, friends, coworkers and family, we need to be aware of our surroundings. If you know of abuse that is going on, report it or provide the victim with information about resources that can help. Consider donating or volunteering at organizations that actively help fight the problem, such as The Rising Center and Care Cottage.
Don't stop being a voice for those who may not be able to use theirs.
