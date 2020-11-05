The importance of investing in the youth of our area has been heavily pushed for the past few years, and with good reason. Inevitably, this claim has been used by politicians as a way to gain voters in previous election years, but for Hazard and Perry County, there are many teachers, politicians, business leaders and more who are actually practicing this and making sure to involve the youth in many areas of the community. They do this, not for popularity or praise, but to do their part in building a successful place in which people want to work, live and thrive.
One of the largest ways Perry County continues to support the youth of the area is through theater and other creative measures. The area, which has a rich history in arts, has been very consistent with making sure to keep those artistic practices relevant as well as inspire students to venture out and try new things. Many of the schools in the area are decorated in vibrant colors and styles to help students feel welcome and they have wonderful art programs that provide children with an outlet for their ideas.
Due to the pandemic, schools have been utilizing virtual instruction, which is admittedly less hands-on with the assignments. However, the local schools have been rising up to the challenge and still posting assignments that will engage students in creative ways and allow them to be involved with the arts.
Next week, the Perry County Central High School drama department will be performing their second virtual play of the season. The play, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” will be held virtually on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:15 p.m. For many, this is just another high school play. But if you think about it, this is an opportunity to show those students that you believe in them and their dreams, and support their talent, work and dedication. After all, not many schools in the region have taken on the task of performing virtual productions.
So next week, try to set aside some time to watch the production, and think of how important that time is for the students and how you can help grow that support. By continuing to invest in, encourage, educate and involve the youth, we are ensuring that the area's future will be smarter, stronger and more prepared, and the region will become more successful than ever.
