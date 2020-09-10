For the last few months, a majority of people have been following safety guidelines during the pandemic by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing their hands and staying home when possible. We do these things to not only protect ourselves, but also to protect others — our loved ones, our coworkers, our neighbors — from the potential spread of COVID-19. According to local health officials, by practicing these precautions, we are also helping protect against the spread of the influenza.
In previous years, Perry County has seen large numbers of early flu cases compared to other counties in the Kentucky River District. We also had some of the leading numbers in cases last year. Although KRDHD officials have already confirmed some early cases in their service area, we do have a chance to prevent that number from being high this flu season. As flu season nears, local healthcare officials are encouraging residents to receive their flu vaccinations in preparation of the upcoming months.
The largest concern about this year's flu season is what could happen on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year will be unlike any year in the past, we just need to help determine if that difference will be good or bad.
If we continue to wear masks, practice social distancing while in public, wash our hands frequently, stay at home when possible and get the flu shot, we can prevent spreading the influenza virus to people who are already at risk for COVID-19 or people who could carry it to people at risk. If we choose not to practice these safety guidelines and not to get vaccinated, we risk exposing people to the virus and making their heath conditions worsen even further. As both the flu and COVID-19 affect the respiratory system, it is very concerning for healthcare officials. KRDHD's Public Health Director Scott Lockard said that the flu kills thousands of people each year on its own. What could that look like on top of the amount of COVID-19 deaths experienced so far?
Several pharmacies and doctor's offices have the vaccine in stock and are already offering it to the public. The vaccination will take just a few moments out of your day. If you need more information about the flu vaccine, contact the KRDHD, your local healthcare provider, or local pharmacy to learn more or set up an appointment to receive your shot.
If we could help protect not only ourselves, but the people we care about and the community at large, why wouldn't we?
