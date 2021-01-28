Over the past year, school district officials, school educators and staff and students have faced unprecedented challenges as they have attempted to navigate the “new normal” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no way for officials to plan for the school closures which began to roll across our nation last year. There was no way that anyone involved in our schools could have reasonably expected that much of the last half of the 2019-2020 school year and the first half of the 2020-2021 school year would be conducted mostly in a virtual fashion.
There’s still uncertainty about the last half of this school year and, to some degree, even beyond.
School district officials have attempted, the best they can, to find solutions and workarounds which fit their students.
But this is unprecedented. At no time in modern history have we faced the number of challenges we currently face in education.
And, if we’re honest with each other, the challenges are just beginning.
While educating on a daily basis has proven extremely difficult, what faces us as we return to “normal” will likely be even harder.
Routine and progress are two hallmarks of our modern education system. COVID-19 has caused a massive, large-scale interruption in this process. It’s going to take everything we’ve got to make sure we don’t lose an entire generation of students.
Despite the best efforts of teachers and administrators, virtual learning can, in most cases, only be a stop-gap, a temporary effort. For those students who thrive under the in-person learning model, which is a large number, the current setup is difficult.
However, we have signs of hope.
This past weekend, the Perry County Schools District took a chance, instituting a Saturday School program to help students who have fallen behind to catch up. According to district officials, this program is optional and there were concerns that there would be light participation.
However, Perry Schools Assistant Superintendent Kristie Gorman told district officials during the recent meeting of the board of education that 499 students were confirmed to participate in the program.
The district took a risk, not to the health and safety of the community, but a risk of failure and it’s paying off for hundreds of Perry County students.
We applaud this kind of outside-the-box thinking and know this is just one example of the innovative ideas that are being discussed in both the Perry County Schools and Hazard Independent. Our educators and support personnel have years of training and experience. Undoubtedly, they will have ideas about how we move forward.
And it’s going to take all those ideas and more as we begin to move out of COVID-19 in coming months.
Again, we celebrate the successes of programs like the Saturday School initiative, but we know it’s going to take a lot more to help some students return to the level at which they were before COVID-19 interrupted the educational processes.
Not all of the changes and new ways of thinking in education brought about by COVID-19 are bad or need to be dispensed with, but many are things we will have to move beyond.
We’re confident, however, in the abilities and potential of both our educators and students to come out the other side of this better. But it’s going to take all our efforts and all our concentration, as well as ideas and innovation, to get there.
We’d say we’re already off to a good start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.