It’s hard to believe it’s been right at a year since COVID-19 entered our lives.
Of course, the disease had been making its rounds months before this, but on March 6, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to the growing concerns over the pandemic. Around this same time, we were thrust into a world of lockdowns and quarantines, testing and restesting, back-and-forth advice over whether to wear masks, economic freefall and a national election that was conducted in a way unlike any we’ve ever seen.
We speak of a return of “normal,” but have no idea when and how that will occur. We know there will be a time where we will likely have COVID-19 under some form of control, but what that will entail remains a matter of research and speculation.
And it appears that the return to something resembling normal is coming faster than many of us thought, but way slower than any of us wanted. It was announced this week that the United States expects to have enough vaccine for every adult by May, two months earlier than the original expected deadline.
Positivity rates are falling, hospitalizations are falling, restrictions are being eased, children are getting back to school and so many other things are beginning to return to something like the life we recognized before a year ago.
We’re all glad to see these things begin to return, but many still remain uneasy, knowing that we’ve seen the easing of restrictions in the past lead to more cases and more lockdowns.
A lot of what happens from here depends on us. Will we finally as a people take the need for responsibility seriously? Or, will a large enough segment of our population continue to refuse to acknowledge the role they have to play in preventing this pandemic that we’ll end up right back in a lockdown situation?
As we emerge in slight ways from this, we must realize that COVID-19 is still real, is still spreading and is still putting people in the hospital and the grave.
The freedoms we’re getting back to are great, but to maintain and even expand them without costing innocent lives, we have to take personal responsibility. We have to continue to wear masks in public places when we’re with people outside our circle, we must commit to being vaccinated, we must keep our hands clean and we must be cautious in any face-to-face contacts we have.
Some who have refused to comply with recommendations and mandates say that these things infringe upon their freedoms.
And in so doing, they fail to recognize that, in order to have freedom, a free people must take responsibility for the public good. That’s what lays the foundation for the freedoms we enjoy.
Masks and social distancing should never have had to be mandated. We should have been willing to do what it took to protect the vulnerable without the government telling us to. Because that’s what makes the United States free: We, as a people, have been willing in past times of challenge to put our personal needs aside and accept discomfort and even more to benefit the nation as a whole.
And that’s what it’s going to take now. We failed the test in 2020. Will we fail a second time? Or will we finally get it right?
It’s up to us.
