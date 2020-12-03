As we end November with our bellies full from Thanksgiving weekend and our hearts full of love from being with family, whether it was in-person or virtual, everything we are thankful for is on our minds. Many of us sit and think, appreciating the people in our lives and all the things we have that we don’t always necessarily give thanks for throughout the rest of the year, and then start planning for all the exciting things that will arrive with the upcoming holidays of Christmas and New Year.
2020 has been an unprecedented year with many ups and downs, and relying on one another has been one of the key things that have gotten the community through it so far. Without helping each other, we often fail. Going into the holiday season is no different. While it is wonderful to be appreciative of all we have and be excited for what is to come, we should also consider what we could do to help those who may not be as fortunate as we are.
The people of Perry County are well-known for coming together when needed and this is a perfect time to do so. The pandemic has hit many people, families and businesses hard. This month, we should use our time to help those people and make sure that we spread as much holiday spirit and love as possible, so we can all have a wonderful Christmas.
One of the ways that we can help is by donating items, participating in toy and coat drives, and sponsoring individuals from different organizations. Several businesses and community groups, such as Cash Express, the Care Cottage, Little Flower Clinic and Rudy’s Bakery, are holding toy and coat drives throughout the month. The Baby Pantry is always in need of supplies for children. The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center and the Care Cottage are in need of sponsors for their clients. School resource centers have lists of students who are in need. There are so many opportunities to provide materials and gifts to individuals in need.
Another way we could help people during this time is by volunteering. Many groups, such as Feed the Streets, which feeds and aids the homeless, and the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, which houses and helps stray animals, accept volunteer help throughout the year. Right now is a perfect time to join in some of these efforts and find safe ways to help people who may be struggling.
If volunteering and donating don’t fit in with your schedule or are not doable for you, you could consider supporting local businesses by shopping at local businesses owned by local people. Restaurants have been hit hard this year and purchasing gift cards or utilizing curbside will allow them to remain in business and provide for their employees. The City of Hazard has released a gift guide for local businesses that could use the support during this time.
We all need help at some point, and this time of year is hard on a lot of people. So let us all come together to be thankful for all we have accomplished this year and continue to support each other through the difficult times.
