Over the last few months there have been several overdoses throughout Perry County; some were fatal and some were not. One thing is clear: We need to do something.
In the past few weeks, the community has come together to try and combat this wave of overdoses hitting the area. Local law enforcement agencies have been increasing patrols and efforts to locate and seize controlled substances. Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair, in partnership with state Rep. Chris Fugate, launched an anti-fentanyl campaign and the leaders working on a bill to call for more accountability from the justice system and a stricter form of punishment and sentencing for those caught trafficking fentanyl. Several community groups and organizations have set up at events and distributed free Narcan kits to communities that have had high numbers of overdoses. The health department is continually promoting their needle exchange program in hopes of helping people use clean needles and reduce the spread of diseases. Treatment and recovery centers have been advocating and advertising their services, hoping to save at least one person.
Those measures are all good steps in the right direction, but they are only a small piece of the puzzle and are not going to stand up to the deadliness of fentanyl and other laced drugs that are being handed out in the community at an alarming rate. For those things to really work, we all need to work together.
Even though many groups and organizations have the services and resources available, such as Narcan, rehab information, clean needles and so on, there are plenty of people who are not aware that these programs and resources even exist, and often, they are the ones who need them the most. As a community, we need to begin having the hard conversations with each other about what we can do.
The distribution of Narcan and the use of the needle exchange program, while beneficial, are seen by some as a double-edged sword. Many people feel that these programs promote or enable drug use rather than try to end it. In reality, they do help save lives and provide healthier options. One of the ways we can help with this barrier is to discuss this more, make sure everyone has a better understanding of what these programs are and how they can save lives.
Another thing we can do is be more vocal and involved with sharing resources. Whether it is implementing more education in schools so the youth have a better understanding of the effects of drugs or increasing the amount of community events that distribute the resources and information, we can make sure to spread the word to those who may need it. Report suspected or known drug activity. Talk to the people who need help, let them know they are not alone.
We all know someone who has been impacted by drug use. Whether it is family, friends, neighbors, coworkers or even yourself, you need to think about the choices you make and try to do everything you can to help stop this growing problem.
At the very least, we must take as much action as possible to preserve and save lives. It can be difficult. It can be costly. But, if it saves only one life, it’s worth it.