In years past it was not uncommon to hear people complaining there is nothing to do in Hazard. For a while, that seemed true. Recently though, city and county officials have been working together to ensure that the citizens of Hazard and Perry County have plenty of opportunities to have fun, relax and enjoy life.
Over the past few weeks, the city and county have been partnering to hold "TGIFriday in the Park" events at various parks within the county and city. During these events, children have access to inflatables, water slides, a family appropriate movie and are fed. These events, said officials, are hoped to provide families more time together and allow them to have fun with free activities. More “TGIFriday in the Park” events are planned for different parks across the county during the summer, so children in several communities will have a chance to have fun close to home or visit other parts of the county.
The Kiss the Goat Trail Race, part of a nation wide event, kicked off in Hazard on June 25, drawing in participants locally and from surrounding areas. Through this event, tourism got a boost, as people from all over got to experience the trails in the Perry County Park.
The city and county also held the Perry County Fair earlier this month, which gave people another chance to enjoy several free family activities such as a petting zoo, a stunt show and more. Thursdays on the Triangle and the Farmer’s Market are also ongoing throughout the summer, giving people an opportunity to mingle with neighbors and local businesses, and see the progress made in downtown Hazard.
In recent weeks there have also been multiple arts and theater centered events held in the community, such as the “Peter and Wendy” performance and the Summer in the Park production, “Beauty and the Beast.” These events enabled the community to come together to support the arts and the youth in the area.
In July, there will be more events for community members to take advantage of, including the Independence Day celebration — which will include a concert, a fish fry, the Freedom Float, a parade, a 5K and fireworks; the Northfork Music Fest; a quilt shop hop and more. Each of these events are expected to bring in the local community as well as people from surrounding areas.
The growing partnership between the city and county, local businesses and organizations, and the community has continued to help grow the opportunities for tourism and more activities in the area. So instead of complaining there is nothing to do or traveling hours away to do something, take advantage of the opportunities here. Attend one of the community events with your friends or family, go hiking at the park trails, visit Buckhorn Lake, or shop at some of the local businesses.
It’s good for your community and good for your wallet.