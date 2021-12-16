The Democratic Party has long painted itself as the one of the two parties which operates on compassion — focused on the needs of the less fortunate, ensuring that programs such as Social Security, SNAP and other assistance efforts retain funding and reach.
There have been, over the years, those who have raised questions about just how compassionate the Democratic Party really is, especially owing to the party’s support for abortion and abortion providers, as well as other actions.
But I have to say that what I saw over this past weekend on social media — and, in particular, Twitter, in the wake of one of the worst natural disasters this state’s ever seen has made me question that party’s level of compassion for their fellow man.
Now, I don’t want to paint with too broad a brush here. Gov. Andy Beshear is a Democrat and hit the ground running, as he has with other disasters, marshaling both the state and federal response quickly and effectively. Democratic President Joe Biden wasted no time dedicating federal resources to the response and individuals who count themselves as members of the Democratic Party have responded alongside others who count themselves as members of other parties to the disaster, offering aid and also voices of support.
But, there’s another corner of the liberal wing of our political system who took the opportunity over the weekend to not send condolences or inquire how to help, but instead blast on our people because of who we have elected to represent us.
Make no mistake, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul are among the most hated conservatives in Washington D.C. by the left. And they do have several good points in their criticism of these two men.
But all the same, to “dunk” on Kentuckians after a natural disaster of this magnitude because of that hatred evinces something horrible about the state of our nation.
The tweets didn’t wait long (names eliminated because I really don’t want these people getting more traffic).
“Sorry Kentucky. Maybe if your 2 senators hadn’t spent decades blocking legislation to reduce climate change, you wouldn’t be suffering from climate disasters …”
“The assholes are the inbred idiots that can’t read well enough to understand that applauding the justice of karma isn’t dunking on them. If the people in Kentucky didn’t want to be treated badly, they wouldn’t have treated other people badly.”
“I simply questioned why they are asking for anything more than our thoughts and prayers. Living by principles sometimes sucks when rubber hits roads.”
“SMH as a New Yorker who constantly pays higher taxes so rural Americans can live off it. Kentucky takes the most money from the federal government while putting nothing in the federal pot while good old Mitch and Rand are constantly voting no to other states who need help.”
Is this compassion? Is this the party of caring?
Leaving aside the issue that both of these men have not been elected by a majority of the voters in the state due to turnout in their races, not everyone supports them. And heck, even if they do, does that mean they deserve to be left out in the cold?
People who post things like this are the same people who wonder why the people of, for example, Central Appalachia have lost a great amount of support for the Democratic Party. This attitude was shared by former President Barack Obama, who took numerous actions to dismantle the coal industry without even a forethought as to what that would do economically and socially to the areas where coal mining was so important.
We’re simply “flyover” states, “flyover” people. We’re only useful and deserving of support when the products we produce with the sweat of our brow are needed and discarded when they’re not.
The party which is so focused on ensuring that assistance programs receive support are just a step away from repeating the maddening phrase, “They’re just poor because they deserve it.” Or there’s the old classic: “Why should we spend money to help them?”
I’ve said for a long time that when you start to move into the more radical positions of the two parties, there’s a whole lot more in common than not.
Apparently, one of those shared traits is a lack of compassion.
One thing I do know is that, whether they’re registered as a Democrat or a Republican, our people will reach out to help our neighbors to the west, and have already begun to do so. They’ve been there for us; now it’s our time to step up for them.
If you want to give, visit, teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov. If you want to contribute in other ways, there will be plenty of opportunities. And while our thoughts and prayers will go out to our neighbors, so will the fruits of our labor and the sweat of our brow.
Because that’s compassion.