There’s plenty to write about these days, from Frankfort to Washington D.C.
I mean, the Kentucky legislature ended the 2023 session like a lion, approving multiple highly controversial and consequential measures.
The world politics and conflict scene is a mess, and it appears like we and other nations are inching closer to a fight with Russia that no one wants, except maybe Vladimir Putin. Banks are entering a crisis mode abroad, although local banks are not reporting the issues some away from here are.
Heck, by the time you read this, Donald Trump may have been arrested on an indictment in New York.
With all these stories drawing so much heat, some things, especially the good news, tend to get lost in the shuffle of our algorithm-driven discourse.
On March 17, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill putting his state in line with states like California (not a state to be imitated in many other areas), Maine and Colorado, by making school lunch universal for all students in all public schools, regardless of parents’ income levels.
“But aren’t there already free lunch programs in place already?” you may ask. Sure there are, and those programs are a necessary lifeline for those students who live in “food insecure” households.
However, CBS News quoted the nonprofit group Hunger Solutions Minnesota’s estimate that one in four children who are food insecure don’t qualify for the support under the federal programs currently in place.
As a result of this new legislation, CBS News reported, Minnesota’s state government will pick up the tab for the students not covered under federal guidelines at an estimated cost of $388 million in the next two-year budget.
Now, that’s a lot of money and, CBS News reported, that’s expected to go up.
But this conservative is willing to stand up and say, “If you’re going to take my money in the form of taxes, this is one of the first places it should go.”
Under pandemic assistance programs many school districts, such as Pikeville Independent, which typically don’t qualify because they don’t have enough percentage of qualify students, qualified for all students to receive free meals. That ended as the pandemic waned. For example, in Pikeville, the elementary school still qualifies, but the high school doesn’t.
I know that families are struggling right now and, for the families of those students who have now lost this service, there’s just an added burden that not only burdens their wallets, but also their hearts.
I hear sometimes people argue against free lunch and similar programs, saying things like, “Well, their parents should do a better job with their money.”
I’m not sure if that’s true in every case, but even if it is, no person, and especially no child, should be going hungry in a nation as “prosperous” as ours, especially considering all the money our government agencies waste every year.
And the need is great. Locally, organizations like the schools’ family resource centers, as well as numerous churches and organizations like the Prestonsburg-based Soul Food, are doing the Lord’s work in trying to bring a little security to these children’s lives.
But, we also know those organizations are having to work harder than ever to meet the ever-increasing needs.
I know the legislative session is over for this year, but in less than a year, the Kentucky legislature is coming back together and will be setting the commonwealth’s two-year budget.
Maybe now is the time to work to try to do the same thing here, where and when the need is so great. We undoubtedly owe it to the children, whose future sets the course of our own.
Aside from that, for those of us who attempt to follow the teachings of Jesus, it’s a command:
“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40