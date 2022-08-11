If you want your faith in humanity restored, you need to visit Eastern Kentucky.
In the wake of the horrific flooding that struck our friends and neighbors last week, we witnessed the true grit and love that Eastern Kentuckians have for their neighbors.
The flooding was indiscriminate and hit without too much warning. People were blindsided by the massive strength with which the flood hit. The destruction is devastating and may take months or even years to rebuild.
What we saw, almost immediately, was people and groups pulling together to reach out and lend a hand. There was no politics, race, economics or any issues preventing the start of recovery.
Groups organized and devised a plan. Some groups had staging areas for donations and recruited volunteers to separate clothes and food for distribution. Churches and schools immediately made food available for those affected.
Companies like Copperhead Gun and Range and Cowboy’s Auto Sales corralled buses, tanks, flatbeds, pick-ups and what other vehicle they could find and went to Walmart, Rural King and Lowe’s and loaded pallets of water, cleaning supplies, Shop-vac's, water pumps, food and other items for distribution. Those guys were seen walking on logs to cross creeks to deliver food and water to people who were stranded.
Almost every school and athletic program organized a pack-the-van, bus, car or truck drive. Those teams of young people were shoveling mud out of their neighbor’s homes.
Other companies are doing what they can to lend a hand. Appalachian Wireless had cell service restored in a few days, which was a miracle. Pikeville Medical Center held a telethon that raised more than $100,000 and counting. Banks are opening up secured accounts where people can make donations. Civic groups like the Pikeville Rotary Club is getting donations not only from this area but from around the country.
Local officials contacted state and federal officials pleading for help and to cut the red tape in an effort to get relief, fast. And, so far it’s working. All emergency management officials were coordinating efforts with each other in the region, and while it normally is every county for itself, every county pitched it to help those most negatively affected.
People are opening their homes to strangers for a hot shower and meal and a place to stay. The kindness and the tears shed for our friend and neighbors prove the resolve of the people of this region.
At Valley Elementary School, I saw many people come through in desperate need of food and water. I witnessed school board member “Heavy” Blankenship hand out water, food and school supplies to a family who appeared to be completely out of hope. Blankenship looked at that family and said they were praying for the family and for them to come back when they need more, “We’ll be here for you.”
My eyes welled up and the lump in my throat got bigger. I witnessed another great humanitarian gesture by one person to a complete stranger. And that’s the true meaning of community.
This area is full of great people who will and have disregarded their own personal complications to help someone in need. The rest of the country can learn a lot from the people from Eastern Kentucky.
If you can help in any way please do so; donate items, help with cleanup and if you can’t, send prayers.
If you know of anyone who needs assistance in any way, please have them call, (606) 432-0210 and they can get you the help you need.
During this time of stressed emotions, it’s ok to need to talk to someone. Use the new helpline, which is 988.
#KYSTRONG
