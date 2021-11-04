The teenage years are a time of discovery — a time of testing limits, of spreading wings and learning boundaries.
When done correctly, those in charge of raising children — parents, teachers, school administrators and trusted family and friends — can have a positive impact on children’s lives and help guide them to become better adults, ready for the challenges they will face and prepared to be leaders.
When done incorrectly, children can be guided in terrible directions and left confused and unable to cope when the realities they meet in the “real world” don’t match the “realities” they face in their formative years.
We’re afraid that the children — yes, children — who were participants in and exposed to Hazard High School’s homecoming events, apparently over the last several years and maybe longer, were done a disservice and taught the wrong lessons by those who absolutely should have known better.
The school, and our community, were thrust into the national spotlight over the last week after a school-controlled Facebook account posted photos of a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving drinks.
One of the
“All in good fun” ends when a child is sexualized. Full stop and with no hesitation or exception.
That so many adults are unable to see the problems with what has been going on is beyond concerning and shows that we’ve really done a terrible job of educating ourselves on the dangers of the fire we’re playing with when it comes to sexualization of our children.
The American Psychological Association, in 2007, published the results of a task force examination of the impacts and sources of the sexualization of girls.
According to the report, sexualization occurs when:
• a person’s value comes only from his or her sexual appeal or behavior, to the exclusion of other characteristics;
• a person is held to a standard that equates physical attractiveness (narrowly defined) with being sexy;
• a person is sexually objectified — that is, made into a thing for others’ sexual use, rather than seen as a person with the capacity for independent action and decision making;
• and/or sexuality is inappropriately imposed upon a person.
All four conditions need not be present, the report found, and any one is an indication of sexualization.
“The fourth condition (the inappropriate imposition of sexuality) is especially relevant to children. Anyone (girls, boys, men, women) can be sexualized,” the task force wrote in the report. “But when children are imbued with adult sexuality, it is often imposed upon them rather than chosen by them.”
The impacts are numerous, the task force found, with impacts on mental and physical health, attitudes and beliefs and sexuality. The task force found that when sexualization occurs, it often impairs the child’s ability to develop healthy understandings and habits of sexuality.
The impacts, the task force found, are across the board.
“Exposure to narrow ideals of female sexual attractiveness may make it difficult for some men to find an ‘acceptable’ partner or to fully enjoy intimacy with a female partner,” the report found. “Adult women may suffer by trying to conform to a younger and younger standard of ideal female beauty. More general societal effects may include an increase in sexism; fewer girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); increased rates of sexual harassment and sexual violence; and an increased demand for child pornography.”
It’s not “all in good fun.” When something like this happens at a school, with figures of authority not only involved, but encouraging this kind of behavior, it sends a message that this kind of deviance is “normal.” And this is occurring at a formative age for these children.
The way these boys were dressed, coupled with the “Hooters” girls shows a complete lack of sensitivity or understanding of the impacts of this kind of sexualization on young women. And the boys who were touched or who “gave lap dances” to the teachers were physically abused publicly, regardless of their alleged level of involvement. They are children and are not capable of making these kinds of choices on their own. Educators and responsible adults know better.
We’re not sure a slap on the wrist and some education is going to do the job here, but we don’t know what the ultimate result should be. Initially, there needs to be a reckoning, with the district publicly identifying the actions taken and the adult parties against whom the actions were taken.
There must be, also, an acknowledgement that the behavior was wrong and a commitment to ending it. These children who have been exposed to this have been scarred. This is not a laughing matter nor is it something to be brushed off.
Action must be taken. Responsibility must be taken by those involved and a real commitment and repentance must be undertaken.
This is not who we are. This is not OK. We must do better.