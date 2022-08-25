My name is Chad Allen and I have been a lifelong resident of HWY 476 in Perry County that utilizes the Homeplace Community Center. I am a graduate of Alice Lloyd College with a BA in Education, graduate of Union College with a Master's Degree in Administration and a graduate of Morehead State University with a BA in Agriculture. My family history dates back to my grandmother working at the Homeplace hospital, and my father who was the principal at Robinson Elementary for 25 years utilizing the property for softball games and school activities.
Throughout the years our community has seen the ups and downs of this center. They have lived in the times where the center was not welcome to the residents and no one was allowed on the grounds to times under the direction of George Nelson and Donnie Miller where families were encouraged to be at the facilities. These grounds are the center of our community and the history of these buildings are very important to its residents.
I recall growing up and hearing stories of the dairy and then getting the opportunity to play basketball in the old barn gym. I remember my father raising the wooden backboards for biddy league games on a Saturday afternoon. I remember one day seeing the gym and the next day it being torn down with no communication or involvement from the community. I write this letter to request several things in hopes of the board's support so this can continue to be a staple in our community.
We have been informed throughout the community that Mr. Johnson from the board of trustees came to the gate late last week and looked at the buildings and said everything would be torn down except for the firehouse and gym. I feel we see too many times in the society we are in that people want to erase history instead of trying to preserve it. I encourage the board to see if there is another solution to preserve our history.
I personally do not see that Mr. Robinson's vision would approve if he was here today. The vision that he had for this center has changed so much throughout the years.
We have seen scholarships that was designed to be for the counties he specified (Perry, Breathitt, Knott, Letcher) be filtered out to other areas. We have not had the opportunity for our playground equipment to be updated in my lifetime. This area is one place that children can go to be in a drug free zone and a safe place. As times go on we find these areas to be few and far between. We continue to witness outside groups that want to take from our area and not show any importance to eastern Kentucky and our way of life.
I have wanted the opportunity to sit on this board for years but yet we have never had the opportunity for a member of this community to participate. It has also been mentioned that the directors of the center have requested their new home be on top of the hill where the clinic used to be. I feel like putting them furthest from the entrance is not in the best interest of our community.
Floods like we have experienced may never happen again and I feel they need to be toward the front to be involved by welcoming the traffic as it goes in and out. I had organized two groups that brought children's clothes, diapers and supplies be brought in last week for our area through the soil conservation office. As these groups came in to our area, they marveled at its beauty and how they wished they had some facilities in their communities.
Years ago my father requested permission from the E.O. Robinson Board for property to put Robinson Elementary and that was accepted. During that time a group of teachers organized and wanted their new school put back in the flood zone and now we see the results of educated people making uneducated decisions. We don't know if we will get our school back but if we do I would hope the board would still consider this in hopes of our community regained some of it identity with a new facility.
We are in desperate need of the board of trustees to take a serious look at our community center and request this organization to help us in finding ways to improve and advance versus looking for the easy way out. The millions of dollars that set in this trust was designed for the people of our area. It was designed to give us opportunities for our next generation.
As an eastern Kentuckian I have seen the coal and log tax money move to central Kentucky and contributed to the development of the University of Kentucky and the City of Lexington. I assure the board that we matter and with their help they can provide us with opportunities to provide our community and our children with the money that was set aside for us. We are not an entitled community. We just want an opportunity for our community. We need their support to make this happen. The decisions they make concerning these matters could very well be the difference in our youth in the direction of their lives.
Together we can accomplish anything and rise above the natural disaster and obstacles that we are currently facing.
Chad Allen
Help save Homeplace Community Center
The Homeplace Community Center, along with the banks of Troublesome Creek, was inundated during the recent historic flash flood.
Not as well known as Hindman Settlement School, the Homeplace Community Center was started in 1922 along the same principles.
Homeplace is near to the hearts and souls of hundreds of people in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties who have used its services and sat in its shady grounds.
The community center has new buildings as well as a group of historic log buildings, including a 92 year-old two-story log house that has been a symbol of hope and endurance along Troublesome Creek for generations.
E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund Board of Directors, who administer the center, did a superficial parking lot survey of the buildings' exteriors and has mentioned tearing the historic buildings down. They have not spoken to or contacted the community itself.
An informal group of concerned citizens are holding meetings and attempting to contact the board.
For further information about this and future meetings, you may contact the following people: Crystal Deaton at, (606) 233-2895, and, crystaldeaton0619@gmail.com, or Teresa Watts at, (606) 438-4991, and, t.watts@LKLP.net.
All interested are invited to attend. Please help us save the historic buildings, the memories they stand for and their representation that shattered lives can heal and be restored.
Greta Combs,
Ary