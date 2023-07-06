In 1787, as the Constitutional Convention was coming to a close, it is said that founding father Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government had just been established — a republic or a monarchy.
His response, according to Maryland delegate James McHenry’s journal, was, “A republic — if you can keep it.”
Franklin was a master of communication and what he said and wrote was full of meaning. This quote was no less deep.
I’m not talking about the republic part. After all, that’s what the founding fathers were working to establish — a form of government that would protect against the tyranny against which they fought just a few years prior.
Franklin and the others, I believe, understood that inherent in the new government were imperfections, bugs which could threaten its very fabric. Because of these imperfections, the new republic then and the old republic now is fragile.
I don’t want to presume too much about what Franklin said, but I do believe that Franklin understood, if for no other reason than the diversity of opinions amongst his colleagues on a number of issues, that the people of this new nation would have diverse views on matters of great importance.
As such, one necessity to “keeping” the republic would be navigating these issues.
I believe Franklin also understood or at least the fact was inherent in his answer that times would change, bringing new challenges and new conflicts to the forefront. The republic, I believe he may have been implying is held together only by the will of the people having faith that it is capable of getting us where we need to be.
If the people no longer agree with the validity of the system or are no longer willing to work for its betterment, quite simply — it dies.
A big part of what has helped me to understand my life in general has been my marriage, which hits its 25-year mark this year.
Methodist theologian and ethicist Stanley Hauerwas has put out some controversial ideas, including on the topic of marriage.
Among those ideas is that it is impossible to know your spouse when you marry them and that a true understanding of love only comes through a course of time.
“A Christian marriage isn’t about whether you’re in love,” Hauerwas wrote. “Christian marriage is giving you the practice of fidelity over a lifetime in which you can look back upon the marriage and call it love. It is a hard discipline over many years.”
A marriage which lasts is based upon how willing we are to subsume our own desires and feelings to seek the better for another. When that can come at the benefit of both parties in a marriage, that is fantastic, but it’s not always possible.
In many ways, my relationship with my country has the same track. Despite both my and its failings, I ultimately understand it through the window of relationship, that there is a responsibility on behalf of both parties. The key to the health of a relationship is the willingness of one party to put the other’s needs first.
I think this might be pointing to what Franklin was indicating, to an extent. Our nation can only survive if we are willing to admit that we have a role and that meeting our own responsibilities has to be our primary focus.
In other words, as John F. Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
If I don’t cultivate my marriage, it will die. It takes me meeting my responsibilities and duties as much as possible and ensuring that it remains of utmost importance in my life for it to succeed. I would also add that I believe it is vital to seek to be humble before and to love God first, but that’s probably a deeper issue than I can get into in a single column.
As with any anniversary, as we celebrate Independence Day, it’s a good time to assess our performance over the past year in fulfilling our responsibilities and cultivating the relationship being celebrated.
In terms of our nation, we can ask ourselves whether we have participated in the central activities which result in the it being stronger. Have we exercised our right to vote? Have we participated in the public discourse in a way which does not simply drive division but helps strengthen the bonds of union? Have we truly taken stock of what our nation means to us and acted in a way that proves that?
“If you can keep it,” Franklin said and, in a very succinct but real way, passed the responsibility for the health of the new nation onto us. And today, imperfect though it is, it is ours to keep. Can we?