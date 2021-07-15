As the clock ticked through midnight on Jan. 1, marking the change between 2020 and 2021, for a lot of us, there was a great deal of anxiety mixed with optimism about what the coming year would bring.
The anxiety was obviously due to the events of the previous several months, while the optimism was connected to the news that vaccines were being developed and distributed under emergency use.
Those vaccines, three of which have been in use for much of 2021 now, have offered somewhat of a reprieve from the lockdowns and masking, as well as the constant monitoring of the news and data.
In fact, it was in this spirit of hope that I, too, became among the vaccinated this spring. Blessedly, I felt only very minor side effects and have been operating since under the understanding that I have at least immunity from the worst side effects COVID-19 offers.
I understand people’s trepidation about the vaccines, especially considering the speed with which they were developed. However, with the research I’ve done, I’ve come to understand that these vaccines are less the result of a completely new technology and more the result of a convergence of already under-research or developed technologies.
I don’t, obviously, understand the fear of microchips being injected or similar conspiracy theories, mainly because mobile phones give any government agency or other interested party more information than a microchip ever could. But, I digress.
The reason I bring all this up is because, quite honestly, I’m seeing and hearing a lot that is making that same anxiety I was feeling on Dec. 31 rise some.
And there’s a good reason. Of course, you’ve heard the news about the so-called “Delta Variant” — believed to be the strain of COVID-19 which has wreaked havoc in India. And there’s also news of increasing rates of positive cases and other issues, which all add up to growing concerns that we could be heading in a difficult direction in coming months.
The whys and hows are complicated, but recent data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control may offer to shed some light on what’s happening.
According to the data, Pike County is one of several counties across the nation which is being considered a “sustained hot spot” for the disease, with several nearby counties also seeing growing rates. Part of the issue may be vaccination rates. For example, the CDC data shows Pike County with a 37.4 percent vaccination rate.
Now, I’m not going to be one to shame anyone who has chosen to not get the vaccine. After all, it is your choice. However, I will say this — we stand on the verge of a deciding time and the decision on whether to get vaccinated has much further ramifications than just our own personal health.
I’m afraid we’re going to start seeing rollbacks and lockdown measures, curfews and attendance limitations, as well as event cancellations. And when that happens, it’s going to be a repeat of the political and social fights we already went through — with Democrats blaming Republicans for not getting vaccinated or following guidelines and Republicans accusing Democrats of using the pandemic to their advantage.
And just like that, we’d be repeating 2020 — something no one wants to do.
If you can get vaccinated, please do so. If you can’t, take precautions. We need people taking as much responsibility as possible to protect themselves and others. And we’ve got to do it now, before this all gets out of hand again.
It’s difficult to blame us for wanting to get over COVID-19 and get it behind us. But it ain’t over yet. How much longer it goes on may be completely up to us and the decision on whether to get vaccinated may be the key factor.