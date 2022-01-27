I hope that this letter finds you well. Like many of you, my family and I recently battled with a case of COVID. I am happy to report that my family and I are healthy and well after dealing with this unfortunate illness. I want you to know that while I was in quarantine, I was able to work remotely and continue fighting for Eastern Kentucky values.
We had a short, but very busy week here in the state’s Capitol. I wanted to share with you some updates on where we are with legislation.
Children are the commonwealth’s most precious asset. Investing in them today makes for a healthier, stronger, more economically sound commonwealth and the legislative measures introduced this week underscored their importance. Four meaningful bills have been voted on and passed from the Senate Chamber, primarily on education and healthcare.
The following is an overview of bills passed by the Senate this week, which are now on their way to the state House for consideration:
Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) modernizes and strengthens oversight and care for residents in assisted living communities by transitioning these services from a certification model to a licensure model within the Cabinet for Health and Family Service. This bill brings assisted living communities like nursing homes under the Office of the Inspector General in CHFS, improving regulatory oversight on par with other states.
Senate Bill 55 (SB 55) gives first responders a more clear indication of where stroke victims should be transported. The bill adds a fourth level of certification called ‘thrombectomy capable’ to hospitals caring for stroke patients. Kentucky currently has three levels of identified care: acute, primary and comprehensive; SB 55 would add thrombectomy-capable as another, signifying the capability of handling blood clots.
Senate Bill 56 (SB 56) inspired passionate and very personal commentary on the Senate floor. It aims to save lives by making federally approved ‘opioid antagonist’ drugs more widely available to the public. An opioid antagonist is a drug that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and is currently only available to first responders; this bill would make life saving opioid treatment like Narcan more widely available.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky saw a near 50 percent increase in overdose related deaths. Seven out of ten of those deaths were opioid related. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky ranked 4th in the nation in those deaths. Nearly three percent of all Kentucky deaths can be attributed to drug overdoses.
Unfortunately addiction is something that far too many of us have been affected by. From our loved ones to our neighbors, it’s safe to say most of us know somebody who is battling this horrible disease. Hope for redemption in life is something I believe in, and this bill will help combat our ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic and give good people a fighting chance to live normal and productive lives.
Also, the third week of January was National Child Advocacy week, during which our Senate Majority Caucus Chair, Julie Raque-Adams, filed priority legislation to tackle the issue of child abuse and neglect across the commonwealth. The commonwealth ranks 50th in the nation in child abuse and neglect, and this bill aims to address those issues. That statistic is horrific and following strong attention during the first few weeks of the session to strengthen education, keep students in school and improve health care, it is imperative for the General Assembly to put measures in place to protect the most vulnerable residents in our state. Above all else, this is legislation that should bridge party lines in order to help our children and those who work to protect them. Expect more attention on this priority bill, Senate Bill (SB) 8, in the days ahead.
Unfortunately, the governor vetoed the Congressional and House redistricting maps. The Senate acted expeditiously to override the veto and sent the bill to the House.
I’m excited about the significant changes in policies we are able to enact for the better education and health of our residents. It’s an honor to represent you.
Lastly, I would like to send a message to our friends in western Kentucky who were affected by the recent storm. Here in eastern Kentucky we know your pain and suffering far too well. We too have seen our share of devastating natural disasters and know how difficult it can be to pick up the pieces. I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are ready to extend a helping hand of support.
As always, I am here in Frankfort fighting for mountain values and will continue to be an advocate for rural communities while keeping the best interests of the people of Eastern Kentucky. Please, if you have any questions, concerns or needs, do not hesitate to reach out to me or my staff.