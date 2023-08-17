On Aug. 11, my wife Beth’s grandfather, Robert Cecil Ray, passed away just weeks shy of his 95th birthday.
Papaw, as my wife called him, was a public servant. As a public works employee, and eventually public works director for the City of Pikeville, he built and maintained much of the infrastructure that laid the foundation for what Pikeville is today.
Included in that time was a period of working with legendary Pikeville Mayor William C. Hambley, who, from what I’m told, included the Ray household on the regular rounds of residences at which the mayor would mysteriously show up around meal times.
Cecil Ray was also a volunteer firefighter, serving with the Pike County Rescue Squad and the Pikeville Volunteer Fire Department and as a board member with the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
He also served as a Pike County Sheriff’s deputy under both Charles “Fuzzy” Keesee and Bill Deskins.
In all these things, Papaw Ray served the public and made the community better.
But all these aspects of him I learned about later. My wife and I have been together nearly 30 years, and married nearly 25, and the first thing I learned about this man was that he clearly valued family above all else. Throughout the last nearly 30 years, I have known Cecil Ray as being constantly surrounded by his family, his property at all times occupied by grown children and grandchildren, not out of necessity, but out of his desire.
That desire, I believe, was for his family to be safe, protected and assured of a better or at least more secured future. He worked hard and wanted to make sure that they were rewarded for that hard work, even above receiving any award for himself.
Through this all, he fought physical challenges that would cause some to simply give up.
We simply don’t see people like Cecil Ray anymore. He worked hard, he served well and, most of all, he took seriously his role of being the head of his family.
He was also an avid reader of our sister newspaper — the Appalachian News-Express — and constantly worked to stay informed of what was going on in this community. Because of that and also because of the way his mind worked, he was more astute that most of the pundits getting paid tens of thousands of dollars to be wrong about what’s going on politically.
In other words, he “knew what was up.”
Most of all, however, I knew Cecil Ray through the eyes of the woman I love, who saw her papaw as someone who was bigger than life. She compared him to John Wayne’s character in “The Quiet Man” — strong, not too boastful and able to get done what needed to be done.
It took some time, but I can see that, too, now.
All losses hurt. Some more than others. My wife’s family has lost much more than just a loved one. They’ve lost an irreplaceable and integral part of themselves.
However, I rest and lean on the hope that Christians have shared for thousands of years, that death is a temporary step on the way to resurrection.
“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about those who have died, so that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have died.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14.
Rest well Cecil Ray, your family will carry your memory and your legacy forward and live in the promise that, on the other side, we will meet again.