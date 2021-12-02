By the time you read this, your Thanksgiving festivities should be over and you should be on to important stuff like shopping and football.
And if you are reading this, you have a lot for which to be thankful. Like thanking a teacher and a veteran.
To the football teams at Belfry, Johnson Central and Pikeville, have an awesome game tonight and know that everyone in the region is rooting for you guys or y’all. And to the seniors, if you are playing on your home turf enjoy your last game at home. If not, fight like hell to get one more game in this year. Good luck and the fans are thankful for your sportsmanship.
I’m thankful for my family, immediate and extended. The last few years have been challenging but we all seem to be doing fine. My kids are doing great, my wife still thrives, my parents and extended family are all vaccinated and are enjoying the holidays in a fashionable way.
I’m thankful for my friend and neighbors. I still think my friends only claim me because they really like my sweet wife more than me, but I’ll take it. On a side note, I want to wish my wife a Happy Birthday Saturday! I’m thankful that I have good neighbors. One in particular, who, when he’s not fighting crime, has helped me while I have been convalescing. Others, however, have stated building fences. I get the point.
I continue to be thankful for our employees who have been more than dedicated in providing the most accurate local news, sports and information in the region. Our employees in Hazard, Mingo, Prestonsburg, Paintsville and here in Pikeville have not missed a beat while continuing to provide information and keeping away from COVID.
Our staff is filled with multi-talented people who are committed to making a difference the communities they serve. They all are the epitome of community journalists.
I’m once again thankful for our readers, both online and the hard copy. Technology allows people to access our content anywhere in the world. And locally, tens of thousands of readers are educating themselves of what’s happening in their community. I thank each one of you.
I’m thankful to our advertisers who are smart and savvy marketers. Most of them take advantage of not only our print products, but our digital platforms as well. I have been here going on 21 years and we have some of the same companies doing business with us. They understand the importance of reaching educated consumers and I’m grateful for them.
I’m thankful for my health. However, I once again I went under the knife to repair a hernia that popped out its ugly head. It looked like an alien was protruding from my upper stomach. It only bothered me when I lifted heavy things, ate something or drank fluids, breathed or slept, so basically all the time.
The folks at PMC were once again great. I’m a big baby and hate getting cut on, but everyone made me feel at ease. The initial nurses, who in my opinion could have careers as stand-up comedians, were great and made me comfortable. The guy who put me under — Dr. Blackburn — remembered me from my hip replacement. He too, was awesome. I say put me under because I’m too lazy to look up the correct spelling of anesthesiologist.Dr. Stephens was very matter-of-fact and all business — just the way I wanted him to be. The surgery went off without a hitch. In a few days, I was almost back to my ornery self. I have a few more weeks of recovery and will hopefully be as good as new by the end of the year.
With any luck, I’ll be able to lift more than the 10-pound threshold they have me restricted to now. And frankly, I’m milking that. I tell my wife I can’t take out the garbage, handle the laundry, unload the dishwasher or lift the turkey into the oven. She’s been a trooper, but I think she’s catching on to my antics.
If you remember the ads the PMC ran where a guy from Elkhorn City had surgery and was able to play the fiddle better than ever. Well, I must be an anomaly. I had my hip replaced and a hernia and still cant play the first chord of anything on a fiddle. Maybe third time’s a charm.
Thanks, as always for reading the Hazard Herald.