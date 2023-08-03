In late February 1972, the collapse of three coal slurry dams in the Buffalo Creek hollow of West Virginia unleashed a devastating wave of wreckage. One hundred twenty-five people were killed. An additional 4,000 found themselves without a home and without the community in which they’d built a good life. The slurry dams were in violation of numerous regulations; the company that owned them had to pay a huge amount in damages, millions of dollars. But 40 years later at a memorial event in Buffalo Creek, no one said a word against the company, not a word against the coal industry, with its rather checkered history of cutting corners when it comes to safety. Ten years after that, at the 50-year memorial, it was the same. I attended both while writing a novel, “That You Remember,” inspired by these events. I didn’t understand.
Descriptions of the Buffalo Creek disaster often include the words ‘flood’ and ‘dam.’ But these words can hardly begin to describe what really happened. Imagine gravy being poured into the center of a pile of mashed potatoes. Suddenly the potatoes give way, and the gravy flows uncontrollably, swallowing the potatoes, filling the plate, and spreading across the table. Now imagine that those potatoes are the so-called dams made by dumping truck-loads of crushed rock and shale. Imagine the gravy is millions of gallons of liquid coal waste, the byproduct of washing coal. The liquid waste unleashed when the soggy “dams” gave way became a torrent forming a 30-foot wave of a viscous, tar-like substance carrying burning debris and traveling at 30 miles per hour, destroying a ten-mile hollow of settlements. The idea of a “flood” just doesn’t begin to convey what really happened.
This devastating wave left what had been a sleepy hollow known as Buffalo Creek looking like a war zone. Those who weren’t directly caught up in the burning sludge, and some who scrambled to safety, were left to stand and watch as neighbors and relatives died. Some people reported watching a little four-year old boy on a mattress carried off, disappearing before anyone could help. These were the kinds of casualties that resulted from the breach of the coal impoundments. These innocent victims, mostly women and children, were killed in their homes on a Saturday morning while doing everyday things, like pouring milk on their cornflakes.
At the memorial events, most of the speakers were survivors. They spoke about the horror of that morning. Among them were people who’d lost multiple family members. Their pain was palpable. Yet with only one minor exception, there were no critical words about coal or the coal industry. Instead, community members, relatives, and friends in the crowded auditorium wiped tears from their eyes as they listened. Survivors and those who lost loved ones were each given a rose. During the 50th anniversary event, politicians, some with direct ties to the industry, were graciously invited to speak. And they were applauded. One speaker, a survivor and well-respected retired teacher, told me afterwards, with a tad of reticence, that they now work for a coal company.
Were they holding back? Why no mention of the glaring negligence that led to this man-made disaster?, I wondered at the time.
While conducting my research for “That You Remember,” I met with coal hollow residents in their homes, I attended church services with them, and had many conversations over the phone. As I pondered this seeming restraint regarding acknowledging the dangers or corporate responsibility, I realized they weren’t tiptoeing around the proverbial elephant in the room. They were not interested in blame or shame. They just wanted people to remember.
Residents in the coal hollows of Appalachia don’t have a lot of jobs to choose from. Few would deny there are many risks in working in the extraction industries. It is not easy for an outsider to understand or even to recognize the courage it takes to accept the risks, or the pride it brings to provide for one’s family by continuing in the footsteps of parents and grandparents. From the mid-twentieth century on, coal miners have earned enough to afford the American dream. A miner’s wages have been enough to pay for the things most people want: a nice home, two cars, health insurance, vacations, to name a few. For those working underground there is also a feeling of camaraderie and tradition.
These memorial events, I now understand, are about remembering. Remembering the people, remembering the dangers, remembering the benefits. There is hope behind the tears, hope that if the community, and the companies and the politicians remember along with them, things may be different next time. Remembering can help to build consensus about the changes needed to protect all those whose livelihoods and communities are built on coal. I tried out many titles for my novel; but I finally knew the right one.
Isabel Reddy began her career in clinical research as a science writer. She has been a guest columnist for several newspapers and is currently working on her MFA in Writing at Goddard College. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and German shepherd, Mac. “That You Remember” is her first novel.