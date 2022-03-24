The lights in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia are certainly shining brightly these days.
Sure, we’ve always been known in this region for our music, and that continues to this day. But, another artistic endeavor is becoming more and more prominent in our communities — and we couldn’t be more excited to see where it takes us.
Over the past several years, community and student theatre, as well as all performing arts, have become more and more prominent and popular, and we now find ourselves with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to options these days.
Gone are the days when high school auditoriums filled with family members were the only option for the drama-minded. Now we have groups and venues that offer, on a regular basis, theatre and performing arts that are on par or better than what’s offered anywhere.
There are community groups, such as the Artists Collaborative Theatre in Pike County and Main Street Players in Johnson County, there’s the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville, the Mountain Arts Center, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard and collegiate offerings, such as those at Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. There’s the ongoing use of the Jenny Wiley Theatre even after a bumpy few years.
And there’s even school-based groups, such as those at Johnson Central High School and Perry County Central High School, which are offering performances which far exceed expectations.
The impacts are real and even more visible as we emerge from COVID lockdowns and quarantines. Recent performances by these small theatre groups and organizations are selling out, and the audiences are coming away wowed.
The “what ifs” are compelling. What if we could network and connect all our performing arts offerings to become not just a local draw, but one for which people are willing to travel? And the benefits are enormous — students who participate in drama programs are statistically shown to have greater success academically than their peers and are prepared for success later in life.
From a tourism perspective, the benefits are numerous and the possibilities are great.
We feel it’s only proper that we interject that we do not believe this is the final answer to recovering the region’s economy post-coal. That’s going to take some bigger things. But, this is a part of that process. It adds to the quality of life and makes our community more attractive to both tourists and potential residents.
If we can come together as a community, connect these various programs across all our communities and find ways to coordinate what we have here, we can definitely see economic benefits. It’s going to take a lot of cooperation, however. If we could offer tourists the opportunity to see musical performances, theatre, fine arts and other offerings throughout their stay in our communities, then the benefits would expand exponentially.
That will mean that various communities throughout the region, as well as various organizations working within those communities, will have to work together in order to gain both audiences and funding. No one can go it alone and be totally successful because each community and organization enriches the other.
It’s time for our region to take the stage.