We've all been in a place where we needed a little extra help at some point in time. Throughout the past year, more and more people experienced this during the COVID-19 pandemic whether it was from a loss of employment, housing issues, child care, or another problem arising from a lack or decrease in financial income. One need that has been found in Perry County that many community members are struggling to have met is food security. This may come as a surprise to some, but there are families – our neighbors, our coworkers, our friends – who have been struggling to make ends meet, who have been worried about where their next meal is coming from and have needed help trying to provide for themselves and their loved ones.
Last week, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles visited Perry County during a Hunger Listening Tour and discussed food insecurity in the region. Quarles said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity rates are well above national averages right now, especially in eastern Kentucky counties. While in Hazard, Quarles spoke with our local leaders and community partners here in Perry County about how to resolve and improve that data, hunger in Kentucky and the work being done by God's Pantry Food Bank and other food banks and pantries. Quarles addressed several issues while on his tour, including how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted hunger in Hazard, barriers people may face and what policies, supports and infrastructures are needed to ensure food security not only in Hazard but across the state.
Among the barriers discussed were transportation and a negative stigma. Many times, Quarles said, people who need a form of assistance are struggling with other issues as well. Resources may be available to provide food, he said, but some people do not have the means to go get it. Additionally, many people fear or refuse to seek help when needed, because the stigma attached to receiving assistance.
Those barriers absolutely need to be broken. If they're not, we will remain in the same cycle. Steps have been taken to work on combating and resolving some of those, but we need to make sure we continue those efforts and do what we can to help. For several months in 2020 and even going into 2021, community leaders and organizations were able to receive free food boxes that were distributed at designated locations and times. Local food banks and pantries continued to operate, seeking donations and distributing boxes. Many anti-hunger groups, such as Feed the Streets, the Perry County Community Service Group and more, met weekly to work together and feed people.
On June 3, the Perry County Farmer's Market and the Northfork Fresh Stop Market will officially open for the season. Both of these are vital to the community and are such an amazing resource to have. Not only are they providing access to fresh, locally grown and healthy food options, they are also providing education to people and helping support local farmers, local people and local businesses.
The Fresh Stop Market is a sliding scale market where customers pre-order every two weeks. It accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. A full income share for the Fresh Stop Market costs $25, low income shares cost $12 and food justice warriors pay $40 for a share to subsidize SNAP and low income customers and ensure that all community members have access to locally grown, healthy foods.
The Perry County Farmer's Market will be held at the Farmer's Market Pavilion in downtown Hazard each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. each Saturday. There will be six Northfork Fresh Stop Market dates this summer on alternating Thursdays. The Fresh Stop Markets will be held from 5-6 p.m. on June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12. For more information about the Farmer's Market, visit the Perry County KY Farmer's Market Facebook page. For more information about the Fresh Stop Market or to reserve your share, visit the Northfork Fresh Stop Market Facebook page or call 859-472-4148.
With all of those things going on, we have the opportunity to help people. We can donate food, money or our time to help food banks and food pantries or help the anti-hunger groups with their community meals. We can offer to deliver food boxes to those who need them or offer rides to people. We can pay for shares at the Fresh Stop Market. There are so many steps that we can do that may seem small, but would make a world of difference for some people.