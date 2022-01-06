Congratulations, you made it through 2020 and 2021 to 2022. Where we go from here, no one knows, but it’s an election year, so plan accordingly.
But the new year is a time for resolutions, so let’s resolve together. I’d like to propose we all undertake collectively a resolution to work on doing one thing that could make a massive difference in our culture, our society and our everyday lives.
It’s simple — let’s resolve together to truly learn and understand the difference between an opinion and a statement of fact and apply that, especially, to the understanding of the information with which we’re confronted each day.
In a post-truth world, it could be one of the greatest difference makers we could undertake.
First, in order to really do this well, let’s consider the definitions of opinion and fact.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines opinion, for our purposes as “a belief, judgment, or way of thinking about something : what someone thinks about a particular thing.” A fact is defined as “something that truly exists or happens : something that has actual existence”
In other words, my opinion on a matter, often expressed here in this very column, is not to be assumed to be a fact. Instead, it is what I express when confronted with a factual statement and it is processed through my thoughts, my worldview and beliefs.
For example, let’s say the United States undertakes some large-scale military action in a foreign country. For me to then come to my column and say the United States is undertaking a large-scale military action in a foreign country is making a statement of fact, based on the evidence before me.
For me to come to this column space and then say, “The United States is wrong to undertake military action in (pick your foreign country),” is me making a statement of opinion. I have taken the fact of the military action occurring and processed it through my worldview and beliefs and communicated to you my opinion.
My intent in expressing my opinion on a matter is not necessarily to force or even entice you to share my opinion but simply to offer a viewpoint that is perhaps different than your own, that perhaps gives you “food for thought.” In fact, my expression of opinion may simply make you come to believe even more in the veracity of your opinion. It doesn’t change the factual matter upon which I am opining, just how it’s expressed.
I often remind my teenage son when he asks me certain questions that he carries around his pocket a device that allows him to connect to the collected knowledge of humanity. Really, your phone contains more access to human knowledge than any library that has ever been constructed.
But, it also contains a lot of bunk — a lot of it. And that’s doubly true of social media. I often feel like old Ben Kenobi looking over Mos Eisley Spaceport when surveying the social media landscape, echoing his words to young Luke Skywalker: “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villany. We must be cautious.”
And that’s really all I’m calling for — caution. We shouldn’t ignore other people’s opinions, just recognize when someone is expressing one and whether they have the expertise or knowledge to have an opinion that carries more weight.
If you come to me and tell me you have a set of physical symptoms that indicate you are ill, I can express an opinion on what illness you have, but it’s not based on education or experience I have because I’m not a medical professional. I would recommend you ask a doctor if you want an opinion with weight.
Like I said, we shouldn’t ignore opinions, especially those which are given added weight through education, knowledge or experience, it’s just that, in today’s world, it’s become too easy to blur the two. There’s plenty of blame to go around for that, but for now, it’d just be sufficient that we take the time before reacting, before commenting, before going off unhinged, to determine what we’re looking at and who’s saying it.
That would make a much improved 2022 — and beyond.