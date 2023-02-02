Fake News. President Trump made that phrase popular when reporters dogged him on useless subjects. Since that time, politicians who are not interested in answering questions use that term in hopes that the public will believe them, which often happens.
I asked a former county judge executive about an issue. Instead of responding he sent a letter to the editor stating my questioning was “Fake News.” He masterfully tried to convince the public into believing that we were reporting fake news.
He has since died and the news we were pestering him about was not fake at all. It was just an uncomfortable topic he didn’t want to discuss because, naturally, it was during his re-election and the truth may have hurt his campaign.
Fake news is a real issue. There are some keyboard creeps with a camera phone and a Facebook page who think they are real journalists while the blind sheep agree and send prayers. Fake news delivered unvetted through social media outlets is dangerous.
On some of those pages, comments direct followers to view videos. Once an unsuspecting person clicks to view a video, they are directed to provide personal information at which time the scammer steals their identity. Fake news sites are a real social hazard.
What’s more dangerous is artificial news, which is here. Fake is something that is knowingly false, fraudulent and more negative. Artificial is recreating something that may be real. Transplant recipients get artificial organs, not fake ones. It’s a fine line but, in this instance, both fake and artificial are not real.
ChatGPT is artificial intelligence where a user can visit a web site or download an app, which enables the user to write a document on any topic. The app will write news stories, songs, limericks, poems, books, thesis papers and anything that it’s asked to write.
On the surface, it seems innocuous. Just plug in a few words of what you are looking for and voila you have exactly what you need the easy and lazy way without any human interaction or research. However, when you understand how the document is prepared, it’s alarming.
ChatGPT takes millions of files from the worldwide web and uses artificial intelligence to produce the documents in need. And since everything on the web is true, you can imagine the outcome.
When I saw an example of this technology, the finished document said that the first female president was Hillary Clinton who held office from 2019 to 2025. The artificial intelligence took wrong information from misleading files found on the web and produced a document that, to the unsuspecting, was gospel, which we know is wrong and false.
This artificial intelligence takes the personal thought out of documents produced. It discourages people to think on their own and allows the app to think for them. Students are now asking the app to write their papers and are banging out perfectly written papers on any subject that is needed.
If your stockbroker or banker used artificial intelligence to produce all their papers to get through college, would you want them handling your money? If artificial intelligence is used to create news stories based on the garbage that that is on the web, can we trust that?
Our constitution calls for the right to a free press and this technology may eliminate that right while the government is allowing that to happen. If the government wants people to believe news stories all they have to do is flood the inertnet with false information and the artificial intelligence will produce a document based on what the government says. It may be the end to free press as we know it. Think about that.
As you can tell, there was very little intelligence used in the writing of this column, let alone artificial intelligence.
Thanks for reading the Hazard Herald.