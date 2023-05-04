When things get bad, blame gets apportioned.
It’s a fact of our public discourse that we simply cannot go without assigning fault — wrongly or rightly — to someone, anyone. There is value in identifying the source of a problem, because that’s part of arriving at the solution, but I’m not talking about that.
I’m talking about the need that we feel for someone to take the fall, to be the object of our ire and to be the “fall guy” for problems. That leads to a tribal mentality where our system, which is dominated by two parties, can be easily manipulated.
Most recently, here in Kentucky, a lot of the blame for the woes we face, especially here in Eastern Kentucky, is being placed on the idea that we’re “voting against our own interests,” meaning voting for Republicans.
These commentators, mostly on the left, look at the transformation of the state’s politics from Democratic-dominated to Republican-dominated and say, “See, that’s why their communities are in poverty” or even worse, “See, that’s why those people deserve to be hit with (insert natural disaster here).”
But I would argue that there’s potentially a reason deeper than the surface level for that, one which stems from a deep-seated desire for change.
Just a look at the data shows that it’s just recently that Kentucky has moved away from being a Democratic Party-controlled state for generations.
There have been six Republicans to hold the governor’s office since 1920, while 18 Democrats have sat in the big chair.
During that same period, the Democrats controlled the Kentucky House and Senate from 1922 through 1997 and held all state constitutional offices and both the House and Senate from 1972 through 1997.
Even after that Republican ascendance in 1997, it took another 20 years before the Republicans could take the House in 2017. That year also marked the first time the Republican Party took control of most major constitutional offices (excepting the attorney general and secretary of state) and both legislative houses.
So what, right?
Well, if we’re going to say party control matters in determining the fortunes of a given area, then the current state of Kentucky would, almost certainly then, just based on the numbers, be the responsibility of the Democratic Party.
When looking at poverty rates from 1960 to 2010, in our coverage area, there was an appreciable decrease in the poverty rate between 1960 and 1980, with rates in Floyd, Johnson, Perry and Pike falling from around 60 percent to just around a quarter of the population.
But we decidedly hit a stall there, with the average poverty rate in those counties being 25 percent in 2010, compared to the state’s 18.6 percent. While according to the most recent statistics, the state’s poverty rate fell from 18.6 percent to 16.5 percent, the average rate in those four counties actually rose between 2010 and 2021 to 28.1 percent, with Pike County seeing an increase in poverty rate from 23.5 percent to 30.1 percent.
Currently, Kentucky’s average household income ranks at a dismal 44th in the nation.
“So,” you may conclude. “Clearly, Russ is saying that the Democrats are to blame for Kentucky’s problems.”
Sorry, dear reader, I’m not going the easy route on this.
You see, neither the Democrat nor the Republican parties are to blame for our issues. Parties are constructs. They simply allow us to pigeonhole people into little boxes.
The blame for our struggles lies squarely within both us and the individuals (both Ds and Rs) we’ve sent to Frankfort whose primary goal hasn’t been the betterment of the entire commonwealth, but their own selfish ends. Some have made politics a second (or sometimes even primary) career and I honestly have questions about the ability of someone who’s constantly re-elected to the same office to take a stand when it’s necessary.
There’s little doubt that Democratic Party-styled policies often have the effect of entrenching poverty, but, then again, so do the ones espoused by Republicans. But, in the end, it’s individuals — sometimes well-meaning, sometimes not — who are ultimately at fault.
Really, the only way we get out of this is if we begin voting for individuals (and their capabilities) instead of putting party first. It’s individuals — us — who got us here and it’s those same individuals responsible for getting us out.