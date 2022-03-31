Since 2020, we’ve seen a complete shakeup of the global economy. COVID-19 and the lockdowns and other effects sent seismic shockwaves through our economic systems and, in many ways, reframed how we live our lives, including how we spend our money.
However, according to some experts, the changes are just getting underway, and are being even further fueled by the war criminal Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
On March 24, Larry Fink, chairman of investment management company BlackRock, wrote a letter to the company’s shareholders discussing several matters. While Fink’s letter is not the only word on the matter, the fact that his company is identified as the world’s largest asset management company means that we should probably heed his take on the state of the world’s economy and take it into account.
Some of the more interesting points in Fink’s massive letter (which I encourage you to read at, https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/investor-relations/larry-fink-chairmans-letter) include:
• “… The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.” A key component of this, according to Fink, is that many countries’ dependence on Russia for energy, and the impacts sanctions and other actions have had, will lead countries and companies to rethink their dependencies. Companies, he wrote, may onshore or nearshore more operations;
• Higher inflation will continue to play an economic role worldwide;
• The war in Ukraine and its resultant “energy shock” has resulted in many countries looking for new sources of energy. In the U.S., Fink wrote, that has meant a focus on increasing oil and gas output, while in Europe and Asia, coal is getting another look, leading to possible increased consumption.
These are just a few of the points Fink writes about in-depth, and I’ve likely not done them justice, but we here in Central Appalachia should pay attention to what he’s saying, because of the possible ramifications should his predictions come true.
For example, the end to globalization, which is being brought to a flashpoint thanks to the Russian invasion, actually really began getting underway in the COVID-19 pandemic. The assumption for decades has been, while there may be some supply interruptions here and there, the ability to do business at a global level has typically been just taken for granted. COVID showed us there is some value to producing products closer to home than we have in the past.
Our community could absolutely take advantage of this, and should. We are deeply in need of business that can replace in large numbers the jobs we’ve lost while the coal industry has declined in recent years. Small business is important, plays a role and should be supported in big ways, but we should also seek to attract some of these businesses which are going to have to move manufacturing and other operations back to the U.S. here.
Also, the “energy shock,” already underway thanks to numerous factors and being seen across the board with all forms of energy could be resulting in an uptick in the use of coal. We’re seeing some anecdotal evidence of that and it could have impacts locally.
However, regardless of what happens with coal, we cannot get distracted from our attempts to diversify. Fink believes the move toward “green energy” could be accelerated, and he’s probably not far off on that estimate. However, in the short term, we’re seeing signs of increased coal being mined. We would be fools if we try to put too much into a short-term bump.
Instead, we should use this opportunity to fuel our transition to economic diversity, especially since it’s likely to be a slight increase.
Now is the time for our communities to really put into action the plans we’ve been making but prevented from undertaking in the past. Now is the time to move forward. We don’t have much time to waste, and if we don’t act deliberately and with urgency, we’ll simply watch another opportunity pass us by.