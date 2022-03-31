This past week, the leadership at One East Kentucky submitted their resignations to assume new challenges with a national economic development consulting firm. While their departure will create a short-term void at One East Kentucky, it also provides an opportunity to refocus the future of economic development of Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region.
David Landes, one of the world’s renowned professors of economic history who taught at Harvard University, once said, “If we learn anything from the history of economic development, it is that culture makes all the difference.” Although David Landes is no longer with us, his words still ring true today.
At the risk of oversimplification, the words of David Landes would be a great starting point as the Board of One East Kentucky launches its search for the next chief executive officer to lead One East into the future. Maybe, just maybe, instead of a national search for new leadership at One East, the Board should consider a regional search for someone who understands all that the culture of Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region has to offer; yet someone who also understands both the strengths and weaknesses of the region, strengths and weaknesses which need to be addressed as part of any future economic development plan.
So, what are the strengths of Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region? Without a doubt, one of the greatest strengths of the region are the people, a people who have a rich history of challenging work, a people who have contributed to the growth of America, a people who have always found a way to succeed. And of course, the Appalachian region with its rich deposits of rare earth elements will lead the nation with those elements necessary for America’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Instead of simply building solar farms on abandoned strip mines, it is time to extract the rare earth elements and provide them to American companies to build solar panels here in America, instead of having to rely on China for solar panels.
Undoubtedly, Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia also has other amazing opportunities. For example, one only has to look at the success of Kathy Walker, the founder of eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute (eKAMI) in Paintsville, Kentucky. Kathy Walker is a visionary and understood that as the region shifted from mining coal, there had to be other job opportunities available. To borrow from the words of Kathy Walker, “This is about diversifying the region’s economy and finding sustainable answers, about taking our uniquely talented and industrious Appalachian workforce of today and preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Of course, the crown jewel of Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region are the tourism opportunities. The rich culture, and the Hidden Treasures of Eastern Kentucky could provide the next destination tourism location for thousands who live less than a day’s drive from Eastern Kentucky. For the past year, a group of volunteers have been working on an idea which would nurture a unified, cohesive strategy to promote the opportunities to “Play, Shop, Work and Live,” in Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties. The project, Gateway to Hidden Treasures” (www.kyhiddentreasures.org) is being designed not to replace what already exists, it is being designed and intended to provide a starting point for those who want to discover more about the economic development, education, health, housing, infrastructure and tourism opportunities available in our region.
While Eastern Kentucky has so much to offer, there are certainly obstacles which the region has to overcome to attract economic development to the region. For example, the region needs to increase its affordable housing; its access to reliable broadband internet; and of course, tourism relies on affordable, family friendly lodging which should be a priority of those responsible for promoting tourism in the mountains.
So instead of launching a national search for the next director of One East Kentucky, the Board should consider a community conference and invite members of the Appalachian Region Commission to share all that is available to strengthen our Appalachian communities. And, just maybe, instead of a national search, the Board might just discover that the next leadership team is right here in our own backyard.
In the end, one thing is certain, Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region has so much to offer. The only thing which could stand in the way of revitalizing the region is the unwillingness of the people to dream big dreams. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
Mark Wohlander, a former FBI agent, federal prosecutor, and a volunteer at the David School in David, Kentucky, has traveled the back roads of the mountains for more than thirty years and considers himself an adopted son of the Appalachian region. Other of Mark’s columns and Liberty prints are available at, www.fivesmoothstonesky.com.