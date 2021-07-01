The federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) was created to help businesses stay open and pay their employees during the COVID- 19 pandemic. When it started in April 2020, the Small Business Administration (SBA) was inundated with requests for funds. This caused the first round of requests and funds to run out quickly with many small businesses across the country left out.
These small businesses — often in historically under served areas, and many of which are one-person operations – couldn’t navigate this program fast enough. Meanwhile, large corporations that did not need the funds to survive were awarded large amounts, draining available funds faster than the SBA anticipated.
The program has evolved for the better since that time. In early 2021, a two-week window for sole proprietors only was established. This meant that self-employed individuals, from consultants to those in the gig economy, and even farmers, could apply for PPP loans. Money in the fund was earmarked to be distributed exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) that often assist businesses that cannot secure funding from a traditional bank.
Mountain Association was approved as a PPP lender in March 2021, and we began moving PPP loans through the pipeline quickly thereafter. We felt very strongly that these fully-forgivable loans could help Eastern Kentucky weather the economic storm wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses in the region were suffering because of necessary shutdowns, and in order to keep momentum going for just economic transition in the region, we knew businesses needed more help than we could provide alone. We wanted to make sure they got access to PPP funds that might be the difference between staying open and closing-up shop for good.
When we started as a PPP lender, potential borrowers trickled in. In the beginning, we secured two to three borrowers a week. We felt good about the work we were doing, slow and steady, helping a few businesses that really needed it.
That all changed on May 4, when traditional banks ran out of PPP money, and the only money left in the program was earmarked for CDFI distribution. On the morning of May 5, Mountain Association became the only PPP lender in the state. Banks began calling us, asking if we could take on borrowers they had not yet entered into the PPP system. Potential borrowers began calling, saying the bank they had been working with ran out of funds and asking if we could take their applications. The phone would not stop ringing.
We went from approximately 36 PPP borrowers in early May to 409 borrowers when the program application window closed on May 31. Over that time, we approved more than $6.1 million in PPP loans. That’s an average loan size of just over $15,000 per borrower.
With a small but mighty lending team, we processed more loans and helped more people than we could have imagined. We are now building relationships with these new borrowers, and will soon begin working with them to apply for forgiveness.
When we decided to become a PPP lender in March, we thought we would help a few small business owners in Eastern Kentucky make it through the pandemic without closing their doors, and aid in preventing the economic transition in the region from stalling or taking a big step backward.
We just didn’t plan on helping more than 400 people in less than a month access PPP loans. But we did, and we’re proud to say that we were able to help all kinds of business owners in Eastern Kentucky access funding that has helped them stay open. And while we won’t know the full impact of the PPP program for some time, we do know that many local businesses will come out of the pandemic in a much more financially secure place, more ready and able than ever to serve their communities, and keep the just economic transition in Eastern Kentucky moving forward.
Amanda Brewington is a Lending Specialist at the Mountain Association. She can be reached at